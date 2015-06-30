Top 15 holiday hair and beauty tricks

Whether you're planning a city break abroad or hitting the beach this summer, it can be difficult to stick to your usual hair and beauty regime while on holiday. However, there are a few simple tricks that will not only keep your skin and hair in great condition, but also take very little time so you can make the most of your sunny getaway.

Beauty expert Laura Meredith shares her top hair and beauty tricks to keep you feeling and looking your best this summer.

Tea bags can be great for moisturising lips and eyes

Use salt spray

To perfect the on-the-beach look, use salt spray. Spritzing your hair with this helps to create a natural wavy look – if you don't want to spend too much on products, this is really easy to make at home.

Blot your face using a coffee filter

If you’re out of blotting sheets or just want to save money, a coffee filter is a great alternative. Keep some on-hand to fix your make-up after a hot day on the beach.

Use lemon to enhance highlights

Don't have time to head to the salon before you go away? Make the most of your time in the sun by spritzing lemon juice on your hair before heading out to help it lighten naturally.

Stock up on spray-on sun cream

If you opt for a mist SPF rather than a lotion, you’re less likely to miss patches and end up with annoying sunburnt areas. These SPFs are also generally lighter on the skin, ideal when you’re already too hot!

Avoid products with alcohol in them

In the run-up to your holiday, switching your hair products for alcohol-free versions will help to protect your scalp from burning when you’re out in the sun.

Use oil to avoid frizz

Applying a small amount of either coconut oil or olive oil to your hair while it’s damp can help to prevent dry hair and frizz. All hair types are different, so start with a tiny amount and see how much your hair needs.

Use coconut oil as a cleanser

If your skin is feeling a little sensitive after a day in the sun, use coconut oil as a natural and gentle cleanser, wiping it off with a damp cloth – this also helps to hydrate your skin.

Use these hair and beauty tricks to save time on your routine and make the most of your holiday

Bring a BB cream

Use a BB cream instead of a tinted moisturiser or your regular foundation for days on the beach. These mix skincare with coverage, with most including SPF, allowing for an easy one step base.

Try brown sugar for a body scrub

Mix brown sugar with a bit of oil to create the perfect scrub to get you beach ready. This even works on dry lips!

Plait your hair

Keep it simple with a plait as this keeps your hair out of the way whilst on the beach – plus when you take it out it creates natural waves that can make for a great hairstyle if you don't want to spend too much time styling your hair.

Moisturise lips and eyes with a tea bag

Tea bags are an easy way to hydrate dry skin, and make a great alternative if you're low on lip balm or eye cream. They can also help soothe sunburn if you've overdone it in the sun!

Use baking soda to remove chlorine

If you’ve spent too much time in the pool, use baking soda to get rid of the chlorine build-up that can create a slight green tone to your hair.

Store nail polish in the fridge

Exposure to heat can cause annoying bubbles in nail polish, so store it in the fridge whilst you’re away to keep your nails looking good.

Use a lip balm with SPF in it

It’s far too common to forget about your lips when it comes to sun protection, so don’t forget to bring along a lip balm containing SPF to avoid dry and painful lips.

Add highlighter to your body lotion for extra shimmer

Get your skin beach ready by adding a hint of highlighter to your body lotion or sun cream, perfect for early on in the holiday when you’ve not yet achieved that beach glow.

