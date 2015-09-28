Top 10 money-saving hair and beauty tips

We all need a bit of pampering every now and again, but sometimes our ever-growing list of beauty must-haves can make a dent in your budget. Luckily, there are some easy alternatives already in your kitchen cupboard that could save you up to £200 a year!

From using teabags as an eye mask to making a DIY face scrub, we take a look at the top 10 money-saving hair and beauty tricks…

Scroll below for full list of tips

CLICK ON PHOTOS FOR FULL GALLERY

Switching beauty must-haves for alternatives could save you up to £200 a year

1. Drink Plenty of Water

Beauty must-have: hydrating facial mist

Average saving a year: £12

Most of us don't drink enough water, but getting your eight glasses a day could improve your skin. Make an effort to have a full glass before bed to stay hydrated – going for a long period without water can affect your complexion.

2. Use Green Tea Bags

Beauty must have: eye cream

Average saving a year: £15

If your eyes are looking a bit tired or have dark circles, grab some green tea bags from the cupboard. Soak them and then chill for the ultimate budget eye mask.

3. Use Spray Cooking Oil

Beauty must-have: Quick-dry nail spray

Average saving a year: £3

If you’re fed up of nails taking too long to dry, there’s no need to splash out on drying sprays. Instead, spritz a bit of spray cooking oil over your nails – this can help to hydrate your hands too!

4.Store Products in the Fridge

Beauty must-have: long-lasting lipstick

Average saving a year: £16

Keeping beauty products such as eyeliner, nail varnish and lipstick in the fridge extends their shelf life and ensures that you don’t waste money buying a new lipstick after your last one melted or snapped.

5. Mix Serum With Foundation

Beauty must-have: tinted moisturiser

Average saving a year: £15

If you don’t want to spend extra on a tinted moisturiser or highlighting base, mix a little serum into your foundation to add extra glow. If you don’t have serum, moisturiser will also do the trick.

VIEW GALLERY

Tea leaves and coffee beans can make for great alternatives in DIY masks and scrubs

6. Putting a Nearly Empty Tube in a Bowl of Water

Beauty must-have: long-lasting mascara

Average saving a year: £9

Make the most of your mascara by popping the closed container in a bowl of hot water and leaving for a few minutes – after this, you should get more uses out of it.

7. Make Your Own With Kitchen Essentials

Beauty must-have: face scrub

Average saving a year: £6

Avoid splashing out on a facial scrub by making your own completely natural alternative using store cupboard essentials. Add a small amount of ground almonds to coconut oil and gently rub off dry skin.

8. Natural Yoghurt

Beauty must-have: body moisturiser

Average saving a year: £13

Whether it’s on the face or body, natural yoghurt is a fantastic calming moisturiser, working equally well on sunburnt skin or winter dry patches.

VIEW GALLERY

Kitchen essentials can make for great hair and beauty products

9. Coffee Grinds

Beauty must-have: body scrub

Average saving a year: £15

To create a free body scrub, mix in leftover coffee grinds with your usual shower gel and use in the shower for a free pamper session.

10. Raw Honey

Beauty must-have: hydrating face mask

Average saving a year: £19

If you have raw honey in your cupboard, don’t just use it in porridge. Apply this natural treat as a face mask to get plump, hydrated skin.

For more information head to PromotionalCodes.org.uk