Cult US makeup brand Morphe announce they are opening a London store – and we can't handle our excitement Hurry up October!

It's official – blogger-favourite beauty brand Morphe are launching a store in London! The company, mostly known for its mega-affordable brushes and eyeshadow palettes, took to Instagram to confirm the news, complete with a snap of the new shop-front. The caption reads: "Are you ready, #LONDON!? Morphe is about to #BlendTheRules in the U.K.! Our FIRST RETAIL STORE across the pond is coming your way in October 2018, to Westfield Stratford City!" The brand, who had teased their UK launch by putting out a job advertisement for a London store manager in June, have thrilled their fans with the announcement – and their 6.6 million followers were quick to comment with their excitement.

Morphe are well-known for their colourful palettes and brushes

"Oh my lord, we are definitely going there as soon as possible," one follower wrote, while another posted: "About time!! Yaaassssss I know where all my money's going when I go down there." Many UK-based makeup artists were also keen to find out how they could look into working in the store, with one replying, "How do I apply for a job?"

The brand are most-loved for their highly-pigmented eyeshadows and budget makeup brushes, but also stock everything from lipsticks to faux eyelashes, highlighters and other powder products. Probably their most cult offering is in collaboration with mega YouTube star Jaclyn Hill, who will be launching a vault of four eyeshadow palettes with Morphe in August. You heard us, a vault.

You can buy Morphe products online in the UK currently, but there is nowhere to try before you buy – so it's no wonder the excitement is already building. And with brushes starting at as little as £2.50 and 15-shade palettes coming in at just £15, it'd be rude not to take a trip over to Westfield come October. Excuse us while we start writing our wishlists…

