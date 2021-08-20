We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Going on holiday has never felt like more of a luxury, and now that travel is finally starting to become a reality again, you will no doubt be thinking about your packing situation.

Whether you love it or loathe it, there's no escaping the fact that squeezing your belongings into a suitcase for whatever length of trip can be time-consuming.

But if you're only planning on travelling with hand luggage, then nothing is more frustrating than trying to work out what beauty essentials count as a liquid, or how you're possibly going to fit your seven-step skincare routine into a tiny, resealable, transparent bag.

While it's not an ideal situation, decanting your favourite products into small pots or bottles has become the 'norm' – but thankfully, some of those are now available in travel-friendly sizes of 100ml or less!

Best travel size beauty products to pack for your holiday

This Works In Transit No Traces

These cleansing pads are genius because although they are technically wet, they don't count as a liquid so can easily be stored in your handbag to freshen up on the go. Infused with refreshing rosewater and water mint, they cleanse, brighten, and protect the skin.

This Works In Transit No Traces, $27/£18, This Works

Aesop Departure Travel Kit

This kit features seven travel-sized Aesop classics that help maintain optimum hydration for the skin, and cleanse and moisturise hands – ideal with all the sanitising you need to do. Featuring a rinse-free hand wash (50ml), hand balm (15ml), hydrating face mask (15ml), hydrating facial spray (50ml), lip cream (6ml), mouthwash (50ml) and toothpaste (10ml) – that's basically your whole routine sorted!

Aesop Departure Kit, $53/£45, Nordstrom

Origins Drink Up Intensive Overnight Hydrating Mask

Available in travel-friendly sizes of 30ml or 75ml, this ultra-moisturizing sleeping mask claims to "instantly flood skin with moisture and keep it soft, smooth and happily hydrated for 72 hours". Great for skin that has been subjected to cabin air and needs a little pick-me-up on arrival.

Origins Drink Up Intensive Overnight Hydrating Mask, $28/£24, Ulta

Tweezerman Mini Nail Rescue Kit

While it's all good and well to look after your skin, it's important to keep your nails in tip-top condition too. Tweezerman has this perfect set of mini manicure essentials for nail grooming on the go. Includes nail clippers, nail file, cuticle pushy and cuticle nippers.

Tweezerman Mini Nail Rescue Kit, $23/£22.95, Ulta

Of course, you can't forget your tweezers either. Tweezerman's award-winning Classic Slant Tip Tweezer are famed for precision and a staple to any beauty routine for effective hair removal. Featuring perfectly aligned, hand-filed tips that grab the hair first time, every time meaning you will never have to be caught out with stray eyebrow or chin hairs on holiday again.

Tweezerman Classic Slant Tweezer, $17.99/£13, Walmart

Colorescience Sunforgettable Total Protection Brush-On Shield SPF 50

Another product that doesn't have to be squeezed into a zip-lock bag is this incredible brush-on mineral natural sunscreen. Featuring UVA/UVB protection and water-resistant, this all-powerful shield provides total protection in one convenient, on-the-go application – alone or over makeup.

Coloresciece Brush-On Shield SPF 50, $69/£39.99, Dermstore

This Works In Transit Pollution Shield

This weightless mist creates an invisible veil over skin to defend against the damaging effects of pollution and environmental aggressors. It can also be used to set makeup in place, to rejuvenate throughout the day, or as the last step in your skincare regime.

This Works In Transit Pollution Shield, $50/£26, Sephora

This Works also has a hands-free Hyaluronic Acid and CBD face mist to hydrate and protect skin and alleviate discomfort while wearing a protective face mask – a must-have for your next trip.

This Works Stress Check Face Shield, $17.60/£17, SpaceNK

Origins Mega-Mushroom Skin Relief Cleanser

Whether you're travelling somewhere warm or not, the skin needs some TLC in all climates. This cleanser by Dr Andrew Weil for Origins is ultra-gentle and can be used by even those with the most sensitive skin to remove makeup, dirt, debris, and impurities without upsetting your skin's naturally protective lipid balance.

Origins Face Cleanser, $34/£30, Macy's

MAC Studio Fix Powder Plus Foundation

It's a cult beauty product for good reason! This one-step powder and foundation gives skin a smooth, flawless, all-matte finish with medium to full coverage, meaning you can have your base sorted without having to pack any liquids! If you are slightly on the drier side though, a good tip is to spray your brush with MAC's Prep + Prime Fix+ spray – also available in 30ml – before you pick up the product for a dewier finish.

MAC Studio Fix Powder Plus Foundation, $35/£29, Ulta

Q+A Niacinamide Gentle Exfoliating Cleanser

This may just be over your 100ml limit, but it's so worth decanting into a small pot. This cleanser combines soothing active ingredients with super gentle exfoliation to promote a healthier, clearer complexion, especially beneficial for breakout-prone, stressed and congested skin types – and nothing screams 'flare-up' like travelling from one time zone to another.

Q+A Exfoliating Cleanser, $9/£7.50, FeelUnique

Now you have your products sorted, what about something stylish to carry them all in?

Antler's 'Chelsea Overnight Bag' is "designed to be the perfect piece of hand luggage" that will sit neatly under the seat in front of you on a plane and has a back sleeve to slot over a suitcase handle. Available in a variety of colours, the clever internal storage system means you have plenty of room for your toiletries and even space for a change of clothes.

Chelsea Overnight Bag, was £129, now £116.10, Antler

Why not match it with the Chelsea Large Wash Bag, made from a robust and water-resistant nylon. The shape of this wash bag also keeps your toiletries upright and the top carry handle is easy to lift straight out of a suitcase.

Chelsea Large Wash Bag, Was £30, now £27, Antler

This small hanging washbag from Stackers is perfect for short breaks or a weekend away. It features two internal zipped compartments as well as a removable clear toiletry bag, and can easily fold into a compact bag, perfect for travelling. It's also finished with a hanging hook for easy access.

Small Hanging Wash Bag, was £30, now £34, Stackers

This Stackers Wrap Around Makeup Bag is a beauty lovers' must-have. With its wrap-around function featuring brush holders and a small, zipped pocket, it keeps the interior of your bag mess-free. The large internal compartment features an elasticated pouch and zipped pocket, ideal for smaller makeup, and has enough room to house your larger palettes.

Wrap Around Makeup Bag, was £55, now £46.7, Stackers

