Amanda Holden reveals gorgeous new beauty look for M&S campaign - see the photo! The TV star shared a picture of her latest look on social media and it's stunning

Wow, Amanda Holden looks amazing in a new photo on social media! The stunning TV presenter has shared a snap of herself having her hair and makeup done for a day's filming with high street favourite M&S, for which she is part of a celebrity food panel. The star posted the picture on Tuesday and her fans have been going crazy for her youthful look. In the photo we see Amanda, 47, having her hair preened by her hair and makeup artist Christian Vermaak – who is responsible for the polished looks of Tess Daly, Caroline Flack and Emma Bunton. Amanda's long blonde hair looks incredible in the shot, as does her makeup which accentuates her eyes and highlights her flawless complexion and cheekbones.

Photo credit: Instagram / Amanda Holden

The actress posted: "#glam ready for a day with my @marksandspencer food family! Another hard day, selflessly stuffing my face on your behalf." Her followers rushed to compliment her, with one writing: "Looking fabulous darling!" and another said, "Gorgeous love your hair Amanda."

We're just slightly envious of the huge selection of makeup products spread out on the table in front of Amanda. What we'd give to spend a day experimenting with all those gorgeous shades. We spotted six foundation bottles at least in the photo!

Speaking of foundation, we recently got an insight into one of Amanda's favourite beauty products. The Britain's Got Talent star recently shared a picture of herself getting her makeup done for another shoot with QVCuk and her makeup artist Charlotte Reid listed the makeup products she used. One of them was the Invisiwear Liquid Foundation by EX1 Cosmetics, which costs just £9 at online store The Hut.

Amanda is taking part in M&S's food panel with fellow celebrities Emma Willis, Rochelle Humes and Paddy McGuinness. The lucky foursome have the tough job of tasting the store's new products and picking their favourites. What a life.

