The makeup products Tess Daly wears on Strictly to get her amazing glowy skin Move over J-Lo...

If you’re anything like us, you’ll love seeing what Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman wear for the Strictly Come Dancing shows at the weekend. From the dazzling dresses, to the sky-high shoes, to the glittering jewellery, we can’t get enough of it. But sometimes we overlook something very important - the makeup. Yes, we know Claudia favours heavily lined eyes, a dark tan and a nude lip - that’s her signature look! But it’s Tess’s makeup we have been swooning over lately. The 49-year-old is a lot more daring with her beauty look - whether it’s a feline flick or a bright lip - but there’s one feature that’s there, week-on-week, and that’s perfect glowy skin.

Tess shared an Instagram story this weekend of her getting ready for Saturday night’s show. It was a glamorous boomerang shot, with plenty of people tending to her beauty needs. In the shot, there was no mistaking a makeup palette in her makeup artist’s hand - the Too Faced Sweet Peach Glow. The peach-infused highlighter palette costs £34 and it promises beautiful glowy skin, and if Tess is anything to go by, it really works.

We reached out to speak to Tess’s makeup artist, Aimee Adams, who is in the infamous glam squad and she confirmed that yes it was that cult palette and yes, it is “amazing”, but she also used one other product for Tess’s camera-ready glow - and that’s the Melanie Mills Gleam Body Radiance All In One Makeup. You might recognise the name - Melanie Mills was the head makeup artist on Dancing With The Stars in the US for fifteen years and now she sells makeup products. “Everyone always asks me how to get Tess’s J-Lo glow and these are the two products I really love,” Aimee said.

Too Faced Sweet Peach palette, £34, Debenhams

Gleam body radiance, £14, Melanie Mills

The makeup artist supremo always ensures Tess looks her very best and for this weekend’s show she used Makeup Forever Ultra HD Foundation for Tess’s base, the Urban Decay Heat palette on her eyes, the IT Cosmetics Superhero mascara, which by the way, she says is “the best mascara in the world”.

Makeup Forever Ultra HD foundation, £31, Debenhams

Naked Heat, £39.50, Urban Decay

IT Cosmetics Superhero mascara, £19, Selfridges

On the lips, Tess is wearing a Buxom lipgloss - a US brand we love! On Saturday’s show she wore the gloss in shade ‘Sugar’ and on Sunday night’s results show, she wore ‘Tonya’.

Buxom Full On Plumping lip gloss in Sugar, £14, Debenhams

As always, Tess was styled by James Yardley and this week wore a white jumpsuit by Suzanne Neville, and on Sunday she kept it simple in a Cinq à Sept purple dress.