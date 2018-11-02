Heidi Klum is crowned the Queen of Halloween 2018 - you HAVE to see her look! In this week's instalment of #AlexApproved, our beauty influencer gives Heidi Klum's Halloween outfit her seal of approval...

Heidi Klum just won at Halloween. The entire world seems to have stepped up their game re Halloween costumes in the past few years (#Instagram) but nobody can outdo the queen of Halloween outfits, Heidi Klum. We've seen the supermodel dress up as a life-size Jessica Rabbit, a grandma, a butterfly and one year she came to party with a group of Heidi Klum clones… But, I'm sorry guys – this year she outdid even herself.

The blonde beauty, 45, arrived at her 19th Annual Halloween Party with her boyfriend Tom Kaulitz, 29, dressed as Fiona and Shrek from the beloved film franchise. Heidi was unrecognisable in her prosthetic outfit, sporting Fiona's signature oversized hands, feet and nose.

She wore a dress identical to the film version – green velvet with embroidery, all topped off with a tiara just above Fiona's ogre ears. I just can't.

Tom, meanwhile, was the spitting image of Shrek… This is some kind of mastery their prosthetics team have performed here, seriously.

This isn't a slapdash attempt from Heidi – she started planning her costume early, having posted a video of a mask to her Instagram account in September. "Getting ready for #heidiklumhalloween2018," she captioned it. And she told PEOPLE that that this year it was "going to be very cute. It's not going to be scary; it's going to be very, very cute.

"My kids know; they always know," she added. "They always wonder how it's done, and I have fittings and people come over when I have to try different pieces on. So a lot of the times they are a part of the process and they see it happen."

Her celebrity friends seemed to be as in awe of the #HalloweenQueen as I am, and they flocked to social media to praise her efforts: "WOWOWOW," wrote Halle Berry, while Paris Hilton said: "No one does Halloween like you!"

