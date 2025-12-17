Minnie Driver, 55, and her 'flawless' skincare secret that's not as expensive as you'd think

If you’ve ever wondered how Hollywood stars manage to have flawless, glowing skin straight off the red carpet, Minnie Driver’s makeup artist has let us in on a little secret - and it’s one that’s perfect for pre- and post-party skin.

Buster Knight, the mua behind Minnie Driver’s stunning appearance at the recent Emily in Paris red carpet premiere, swears by affordable products with maximum impact. In fact one product he describes as his “non-negotiable” skincare treatment - not just for his celebrity clients, but for himself too.

AT A GLANCE Minnie Driver has been hitting the red carpet to promote the new series of Emily in Paris on Netflix.

The 55-year-old actress' makeup artist Buster Knight has revealed two products he relied on for her glowing skin.

"A snatched glow is so on trend right now," he said. He used Vita Liberata Body Blur, £19.70 $39 Cosmetic Consult Miracle Skin Transformation, £39.99 $55

"Minnie is a dream client to work with," Buster told us. "She has amazing skin and is aging beautifully. For the Emily in Paris world premiere, we kept the look natural, sophisticated and fresh - it was all about glowing, toasty bronze, healthy skin. I wanted a warm, glow that looked sun-kissed but still chic, which I achieved using Vita Liberata Body Blur, £19.70 / $39. It’s the best for that flawless, skin-kissed finish."

© Instagram Minnie Driver proves age is just a number

He added: "A snatched glow is so on trend right now, and that’s exactly what I wanted for Minnie. I went a little heavier on the bronze blush to bring out her bone structure and add dimension to her face."

What about skincare? Buster has a must-have

Buster revealed: "Skin prep is everything ahead of the red carpet. Minnie already has incredible skin, but my ultimate skincare hack is Cosmetic Consult Miracle Skin Transformation, £39.99 / $55 - I always recommend my clients use it before and after red carpet events. It’s like a facial in a wipe - so easy to use and does wonders for an instant 'pick me up'.

"The Face and Body treatment preps the skin beautifully, plus it’s perfect for anyone who’s partied a little too hard during the holidays. It’s packed with ingredients like salicylic acid, witch hazel, and prickly pear, so it not only boosts your skin’s glow but also stimulates collagen and repairs cells. What I love most is that it makes everything else you apply work better, giving me the perfect base for makeup. The body treatment preps the skin so well before applying tan so the vita liberata body blur is literally a dream to apply post treatment."

© Netflix Minnie Driver stars as Princess Jane in Emily in Paris

The one-step treatment delivers a powerful yet gentle glow, thanks to ingredients like natural retinol, ensuring no downtime while boosting hydration, plumping skin, and creating the perfect canvas for makeup. The brand-new Miracle Skin Transformation Black Edition is the ultimate all-in-one solution, combining 24 treatments in a single box that lasts for six months.

If you're in the mood for a deal, the brand is offering a free Body Miracle Transformation treatment with every Black Edition purchase - making it the perfect last-minute gift for anyone who loves to feel pampered, generous, and glow-ready.