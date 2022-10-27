14 most jaw-dropping celebrity Halloween costumes: Heidi Klum, Kendall Jenner, Chrissy Teigen & more These famous faces take fancy dress seriously…

Our favourite stars love to trade their red carpet finery for the most elaborate costumes come Halloween – with the likes of the Kardashians, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend joining in on the fun. From Shrek references to Barbie attire, there's no limit to what these celebs can embrace for their Halloween celebrations.

Need some last-minute Halloween outfit inspiration? Scroll down to see the best celebrity costumes over the years...

Heidi Klum

Would you believe us if we told you that Princess Fiona was in fact Heidi Klum?

The Halloween-loving supermodel always wows us with her costumes for All Hallows Eve, heading out in full prosthetics with now-husband Tom Kaulitz as Shrek and Princess Fiona back in 2018.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

We think you'll agree that Chrissy Teigen and John Legend totally nailed it with their impersonations of the beloved late Queen and Prince Philip.

We were particularly impressed with Chrissy's royal-blue coat and almost-exact handbag – we wonder where she sourced them from...

Gabrielle Union

There is nothing not iconic about Gabrielle Union's adorable dress-up with her daughter Kaavia for Halloween 2019 – Bring It On fans are still not over it…

Kendall Jenner

Kendall previously channelled Pamela Anderson's character in Barbed Wire. Her best friend Hailey Bieber was officially a fan, commenting: "So we're just gonna sit here and pretend like this isn't the most insane thing of all time?"

Kim Kardashian

2020's Netflix smash Tiger King was clearly a hit with A-listers, because even Kim Kardashian couldn't resist getting in on the Carole Baskin action – her kids and BFF included!

Amanda Holden

Amanda Holden wowed her followers with her A Handmaid's Tale costume in 2018, revealing that she had done her impressive eye makeup herself.

"Under his eye #handmaids #halloween #mu by #me! Amazing what you can do with a nipple cover!" she wrote on her Instagram post.

Kylie Jenner

Kylie went all-out as Barbie in 2018, complete with a slick photoshoot inside her very own life-size packaging.

"Life in Plastic, It’s Fantastic..." she captioned it.

Harry Styles

Harry Styles went full glam-rock in tribute to Elton John at the star-studded Casamigos Halloween party – and the Rocket Man himself certainly seemed impressed, since he re-posted his costume on his own Instagram page.

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian couldn't have looked more adorable in her Ariana Grande costume in 2018 – wearing a sweet pink mini-dress, signature high ponytail and thigh-high boots.

She even got the seal of approval from Ariana herself, who posted a series of heart emojis on the Instagram snap.

Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa Hudgens is the queen of Halloween and has shared dozens of impressive costumes with her fans. We're loving her Black Widow look the most!

Rocking a plunging gown and some incredible hair and makeup, Vanessa looked totally unrecognisable.

Cindy Crawford and husband Rande Gerber

Cindy Crawford and husband Rande Gerber went as Guns N' Roses to a Halloween party in 2013. The supermodel, who went as Slash, rocked a black curly wig and a top hat, along with a sleeve of tattoos and a guitar.

Rande, meanwhile, sported Axl Rose's trademark red bandana and long, blonde wig.

Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel

Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel and their son Silas looked mighty adorable in their lego outfits, we reckon.

The singer posted an adorable Instagram video walking the streets with his three-year-old, captioning it: "Out here fighting crime in these streets."

The Kardashians

Kim Kardashian couldn't resist joining her sisters for an epic Victoria's Secret angels group-outing, for which the reality stars borrowed show-stopping outfits from the lingerie brand.

Kim wrote on Instagram: "Thank you @VictoriasSecret for sending us actual runway looks and real wings to borrow for the night!!! OMG a dream come true! Got to be a Victoria's Secret Angel for the night! And Kendall got good practice lol."

Rihanna

Rihanna dresses as a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle in for Halloween in 2014.

The singer looked unrecognisable complete with green body paint, a blue wig, and knee high gladiator sandals. A red eyemask and sword completed her look

