Princess Eugenie's bridal makeup artist, Hannah Martin, has opened up about her gorgeous royal wedding beauty look – which we think you'll agree was pretty special, right? The star MUA, who used Bobbi Brown products to create the look, most recently-shared wedding snap on Thursday – writing: "#tbt To one of the most magical days of my career. Simply stunning @princesseugenie… What an honour it was to be a part of your day xx." For privacy reasons, Hannah and the makeup brand won't be sharing the products used on Eugenie, but that hasn't stopped us guessing!

Many of Hannah's followers hadn't realised she had created the look, since this is her first comment on the matter. "Wow Hannah, didn’t realise this was your work - I was wondering who did her make up as it was simply stunning congratulations for a great job," one wrote, while another added: "I had no idea you did her makeup, she looked amazing Hannah! You’re such a mega pro!!" We concur.

The makeup artist actually announced she was leaving her role as one of Bobbi Brown's lead makeup artists shortly after the royal wedding. Sharing a quote which read: "And suddenly, you know… it's time to start something new and trust the magic of new beginnings," Hannah wrote: "And on to new beginnings I go! Today was my last day as Pro and Artistry Manager for Bobbi Brown UK and Ireland. What an incredible ride it’s been!" She continued: "My love for the products hasn’t waned, goodness no, far from it, my kit and makeup bag will still overflow with Bobbi Brown Cosmetics. I know we’ll work together in the future and I’ll continue to share with you my favourites and how to use them."

While she may still be keeping schtum about Eugenie's bridal makeup bag, Hannah has revealed some of her most-loved wedding makeup products in the past – recommending Bobbi Brown's Natural Skin Foundation Stick which is SPF-free, and the brand's Pale Pink Blush for the apples of the cheeks. Sounds about right for Eugenie's English rose complexion…