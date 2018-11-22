Princess Eugenie shares never-before-seen photo from royal wedding: take a look The Princess shared the gorgeous throwback snap on Instagram

Princess Eugenie reminisced on the "greatest day of my life" by sharing a new photo from the royal wedding on Thursday. The 28-year-old, who married Jack Brooksbank in Windsor on 12 October, posted the gorgeous black-and-white snap on Instagram on Thursday.

The official photo, which appears to have been taken by their photographer Alex Bramall, shows Eugenie and Jack standing with their arms wrapped around each other inside Windsor Castle, where they hosted their wedding reception. The newlyweds looked ecstatic in the photo, which shows Eugenie’s Peter Pilotto wedding dress to perfection. "tbt to THE greatest day of my life," Eugenie captioned the photo.

Princess Eugenie said her wedding day was "the greatest day of my life"

It has been almost six weeks since Princess Eugenie and Jack said 'I do', and they appear to have been on cloud nine ever since. The couple said they were "overwhelmed" by the number of cards and well-wishes they received, and thanked people for their messages by sending cards featuring a beautiful picture with their young bridal party. "Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for making our wedding so special and for thinking of us as we start our married life," the handwritten note read.

The second royal wedding took place at St. George's Chapel in Windsor; both Eugenie and Jack said their vows in front of a star-studded congregation of 850 people. Just a few days later, Eugenie was quick to thank everyone for their lovely messages. "Jack and I would like to thank everyone who was involved in making our day so special and for all the wonderful wishes as we start married life laughing together," she wrote.

The Princess wore a bespoke Peter Pilotto wedding dress

Princess Eugenie’s mum Sarah Ferguson has also opened up about her daughter’s big day, and praised the Queen for helping to make the day so memorable. Speaking exclusively to HELLO! about the wedding, the proud mum thanked Her Majesty, explaining: "I cannot be more grateful to Eugenie's grandmother for making this day so memorable. I am so grateful for all the hard work and kindness behind the scenes to make such a special day for our daughter."

