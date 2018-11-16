Loved Princess Eugenie's teal Roland Mouret dress? Marks & Spencer have the most amazing dupe If you need a party dress, you have come to the right place...

Newlywed Princess Eugenie looked the picture of happiness as she arrived at Prince Charles's 70th birthday celebrations on Wednesday evening. Accompanied by husband Jack Brooksbank, it was the couple's first gathering with the whole family following their idyllic honeymoon. Princess Eugenie looked as gorgeous as ever, rocking as stunning teal dress. Designed by Roland Mouret, the frock is known as the Chorley draped one-shoulder cotton-blend gown, and is priced at £1157. It is designed with an angular neckline which is positioned across the bodice and has a nipped in waist that falls into a draped pencil skirt, lined with coordinating crepe. Wow! Although only just seen through the car window, the daughter of Prince Andrew looked elegant as she smiled at the cameras, with her auburn locks teased in loose waves.

Princess Eugenie arriving at Prince Charles's birthday party

If you too would love a full-length teal dress but are on a budget (it is Christmas soon after all) look no further than Marks & Spencer. The iconic high street store is known for its huge selection of party dresses and they have similar dress for a much more affordable £69.

Eugenie's dress was by Roland Mouret and priced at £1157

The pleated maxi dress has a detachable bow belt, wrap bodice and elegant flowing skirt and is the perfect formal item. It even comes in black, red and maroon too.

Get the look with Marks & Spencer, £69

Maybe Eugenie was taking fashion inspiration from her older sister Princess Beatrice? At the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan in May, Beatrice was praised as one of the best-dressed guests in her stunning teal gown by Roksanda.

The beautiful creation boasted billowing sheer sleeves and lashing of embellishments at the hem. Known as the 'Viola gown', we loved the striking, fit-and-flare design which showed off her tiny waist, but the bubble detail gave it an Avant Garde stance.

The eye-catching design was worth a draw-dropping £12,000 and was later recreated in a beautiful peach shade.

