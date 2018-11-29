Emma Willis is given makeover by husband Matt – and fans adore their relationship Matt did a pretty good job!

Emma Willis is one brave lady! The Voice UK presenter trusted her husband Matt to apply her false eyelashes to show everyone just how easy it is to do. Having never applied them in his life, Matt admitted that he was nervous beforehand, but with a little guidance from Emma, he proved that he was a dab hand at it. In a video posted on the TV star's Instagram account, Emma said: "Last time I did one of these videos I was going out for a telly job and I did a quick application video to show you what to do, so this time I thought, 'hey why not get someone who has never applied lashes to themselves or anyone ever in their life?'"

Emma Willis entrusted husband Matt to apply her eyelashes

Matt then appeared in the footage, telling his wife: "I'm actually a little bit nervous." Emma then instructed Matt to put glue on the lashes, and pleased with himself, the Busted singer said: "It's perfect, look! I'm not even kidding, I have done a really good job. That is like a professional." Emma joked: "See, that easy! I kind of wanted you to fail, because now you aren’t going to shut up about it!" Fans adored seeing the couple together in the video, with many commenting that they were "couple goals". One wrote: "Matt made it look so easy. You two are such a lovely couple," while another said: "I absolutely love this and the chemistry between you." A third added: "There is too much cuteness in this."

Emma and Matt renewed their wedding vows in the summer

The eyelashes were part of Emma's Eylure collection. The mum-of-three first teamed up with the beauty brand in February, where she sweetly named the range after her three children - Isabelle, Ace and Trixie-Grace. Emma and Matt have had a busy few weeks, and recently got back from their "familymoon" to the Maldives in honour of their tenth wedding anniversary. On their return to the UK, they celebrated their son Ace's seventh birthday. The little boy received a bass guitar, so he can follow in his dad's footsteps.

