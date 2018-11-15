Emma Willis shares rare photo of son and husband Matt on family holiday The Voice UK singer is away in the Maldives with her family

Emma Willis and her family have escaped the cold weather in the UK for some sun in the Maldives, and it looks like they are having a wonderful time! And while the TV presenter is fiercely protective of her children's privacy, she delighted fans this week after sharing a photograph of her son Ace, seven, walking hand-in-hand on a picturesque beach with his dad Matt Willis. The duo were twinning in matching swimming trunks, and Emma wrote besides the photos: "Mini me. Minus the flaws!" Fans were quick to comment on the sweet photo: "What beautiful boys," while another said: "There's something special about a dad and a son holiday hands." A third added: "So much perfect in one photo!"

Emma Willis shared a sweet photo of Matt and their son Ace on the beach

There is special reason why Emma and Matt have taken their children away. The pair are enjoying a "familymoon" four months after they renewed their wedding vows. The Voice UK host - who is also mum to daughters Isabelle, nine, and Trixie, two - revealed her plans to go on holiday the day before arriving in paradise last week , as she shared some photos from their special day. "Reminiscing to 4 months ago and my absolute fave day of the year. So many people mucked in to make it brilliantly special (can you spot 'em?) Tomorrow we're going on a 'familymoon'. Is that even a thing?!" she wrote.

The Voice UK presenter is away in the Maldives with her family

The family are staying at the Kandima Maldives resort – a favourite among celebrities including Emma's friend Rochelle Humes, who chose to ring in the New Year's there with husband Marvin. The resort has plenty to offer for the family; along with a number of different bars and restaurants, they could try water sports, snorkelling, boat trips, tennis, football, swimming and diving.

Emma and Matt were joined by their family and celebrity friends, including Rochelle and Marvin Humes, Giovanni and Tom Fletcher, and Fearne Cotton, back in July. The celebrations, which took place at Rushton Hall where the couple first tied the knot ten years ago. Stephen Mulhern initiated the ceremony, while Emma wore her wedding dress again.

