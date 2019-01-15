Victoria Beckham makes new announcement about her latest adventure We really, really, really want to watch this!

Victoria Beckham has shown us all that she is a woman of many talents, and back in November she made the exciting announcement that she was launching her own YouTube channel. And after a busy couple of months, Victoria's focusing on creating her very first video for the new platform. On Tuesday, the former Spice Girl revealed that she had began her first day of filming – and she wasn’t doing anything by halves! The fashion designer will even be wearing customised clothes from her Victoria Beckham collection, and shared a short video on Instagram Stories of one of her ateliers stitching a VB logo on to one of her pieces.

David Beckham's wife will be following in the footsteps of many famous faces who use YouTube as another platform to communicate with their fans. Victoria has previously said that viewers can expect to find beauty tutorials and styling tips from her on the channel. Known for her sense of humour, Victoria's videos are sure to be a lot of fun to watch, and might even feature some of her famous friends or family in the future too. Victoria often shares beauty tips with her fans on social media, and has collaborated with makeup brand Estée Lauder since 2016, when she launched a 14-piece product collection with them. Due to its popularity, it was refreshed once again in 2017.

Victoria and her family over the holidays

The businesswoman, who is the proud mum to Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper, paved her way into the beauty and fashion world after her success in the Spice Girls. Victoria has been designing clothes since 2008, and her fashion empire continues to expand. She is now famed for her eponymous clothes label as well as her secondary diffusion line Victoria, Victoria Beckham. Famous fans of her label include her close friend Eva Longoria and fellow A-listers Gwyneth Paltrow, Sienna Miller and Blake Lively. The Duchess of Sussex is also a huge fan of Victoria's pieces. Due to her success, Victoria was awarded an OBE from Prince William last year for her services to the fashion industry.

Victoria Beckham's designs are popular with many celebrities

