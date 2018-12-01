Victoria Beckham reveals her £1.99 makeup bag - and you can buy it in Waitrose Who would have thought it?

Sometimes, Victoria Beckham really surprises us when it comes to her makeup and beauty routine. Yes - she often uses bespoke face creams that cost more than our entire monthly salaries - and not to mention her high end face masks she can't live without. But occasionally - she bags a beauty bargain and shares it with her 23.5 million followers. On Friday, the wife of David Beckham showed off her new 'makeup bag' which is none other than a reclosable sandwich bag from Waitrose. Yes really! And what's more - they come in a pack of 10 from the luxury supermarket and cost £1.99 - meaning each one comes in at just over 19 pence each. The former Spice Girl captioned the snap: " A Waitrose ziplock for my makeup bag!" Who said that VB is too posh to handle eh?

Beauty-mad Victoria shares lots of tips with her Instagram followers

It appears that the fashion mogul is loving cut-price beauty on her travels. The wife of David Beckham has shared a snippet of her beauty routine last week and filmed herself applying her facial skincare must-haves from Dr. Barbara Sturm.

An alternative makeup bag for VB...

She told her followers: "I always use a washcloth as a little extra exfoliation." Washcloths are a beauty essential for some people, and you can pick them up super cheaply. In fact, Poundland sell a selection of washcloths for yep, you guessed it - £1. Brilliant!

The 44-year-old often gives her favourite beauty brands a shout-out online and last month we discovered that her beloved Caudalie Beauty Elixir also has another celebrity admirer - Holly Willoughby.

The This Morning star told The Beauty Full Lives podcast that the famous spray makes her skin "zing."The famous French skin refresher can also be used as a makeup setting spray as well as a hydrating toner and you can pick up a 30ml bottle for just £10.20.

