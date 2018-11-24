Victoria Beckham makes big announcement as she embraces 'new chapter' This is exciting!

Victoria Beckham has made a very exciting announcement – she's launching her own YouTube channel! The star took to Instagram on Saturday to reveal the news, calling it a "new chapter" in her life in a sweet video. She captioned it: "At September’s LFW @derekblasberg joined me at my store to celebrate #VBSince08! Today I have special news to share. I will be launching my own @youtube channel with beauty tutorials, styling tips and lots of stuff from me. Stay tuned! x Subscribe to my channel at the link in bio today x Kisses VB."

Victoria has launched her own fashion and beauty channel

In the video, she jokes with American fashion journalist Derek Blasberg, saying: "I am starting my own YouTube channel, that will be full of styling tutorials, lots of stuff from me and apparently… you naked. Apparently people want it, it's what they want, what they really really want – and it's coming on my channel!"

MORE: Victoria Beckham shows rare emotional moment with young girl for super special reason

Loading the player...

A little more seriously, she adds: "This is a new chapter right now. I can put my foot on the gas and do everything that I've wanted to do for a long, long time." Joking again, Derek replies: "Foot on the gas? Are you a very good driver?" to which Victoria quips: "Have you not seen Spice World? Did you see how bad I am..?"

We can only guess Victoria's new channel is going to be lots of fun, based on her first Instagram video! It seems most of her fans agree, since she gained nearly 20,000 subscribers within moments of sharing the announcement – and she's already packed the channel with plenty of previous content. Her first new video, in celebration of her brand's tenth anniversary, sees her talk about her biggest career highlights. "I pinch myself everyday. I feel very lucky to be doing what I do," she says.

MORE: Victoria Beckham and other stars who are in the early Christmas spirit - see their decorations