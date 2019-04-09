The reason everyone's talking about this new vegan foundation Swipe and go…

bareMinerals has announced its latest launch, and you just might be surprised! The cult brand, best-known for its iconic powder foundation, has announced it will be releasing an on-trend stick foundation – a formula loved by bloggers and YouTubers for quick and easy application. Excited? Even better, the product is said to be the first water-based and vegan foundation in stick form, so clean beauty and cruelty-free shoppers can rest easy. Vegan makeup addicts will no doubt love its lightweight but buildable coverage, which is apparently similar to a tinted moisturiser. We're listening...

bareMinerals' Complexion Rescue Hydrating Foundation Stick SPF 25, £29

The natural beauty company has clearly taken heed from other brands that have launched stick foundations in recent years – these days, there's swipe-on bases available from everywhere, from bargain range Makeup Revolution to luxury line Hourglass. Interestingly, bareMinerals was only known for its powder-based foundations until 2014, on the launch of its first bottled liquid base. Hands-up if you still swirl, tap, buff with the brand's Original Foundation?

Spring 2019 is calling for plenty of exciting launches in the beauty world, and bareMinerals' latest release comes alongside the much-anticipated Game Of Thrones collection from Urban Decay. Amongst the range is an eyeshadow palette that comes in pop-up form, with a 3D Iron Throne in front of the sizeable mirror. The set has 20 shades and each one represents one of four of Westeros' power players: House Targaryen, House Lannister, House Stark and the White Walkers. Wow.

Urban Decay's Game Of Thrones range

There's also a highlighter palette inspired by Mother of Dragons Daenarys and her three monstrous pets, eyeshadow brushes in the form of the Valyrian sword and a range of eyeliners and lipsticks in colours inspired by the franchise's favourite characters. What a time to be alive. Beauty fans, charge your wallets…

