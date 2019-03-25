Mrs Hinch's makeup artist just revealed the £3 highlighter he used on the Instagram star Bet it took a while to clean her face after THIS beauty shoot…

Instagram sensation Mrs Hinch (real name: Sophie Hinchliffe) starred on her first magazine cover this weekend - gracing the cover of YOU magazine. The self-confessed cleaning fanatic showed off a very glamorous look for the issue; swapping her loungewear for glam eveningwear. From a blue satin dress to a yellow suit, Mrs Hinch has never looked so glamorous. Beauty wise, Mrs Hinch always looks picture-perfect on Instagram - even when she's hinching her home, she'll always have a strong lash game going on. For her debut cover shoot, her makeup artist Mikey Phillips has revealed exactly what products he used on the 29-year-old - and some of the products were very frugal indeed.

For the base, Mikey (who goes by @MakeupByMikey on Instagram) revealed that he used Rihanna's Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r Instant Retouch Primer, followed by the NARs Sheer Glow Foundation and the NARs Soft Matte Complete Concealer.

For the J-Lo-esque glow, Mikey gave Sophie a quick dusting of MAC's Give Me Sun Bronzer, as well as the Rodial Bronze-Tour Powder. For contouring, you might be surprised to learn that Mikey reached for the £7.99 Barry M Chisel Cheek Contour Creams which come as a handy on-the-go duo. But that's not the only cheap-as-chips beauty product on the list, Mikey gave Sophie a gorgeous shimmer with the MUA Undress Your Skin Highlight Powder in Golden Scintillation. At £3, this is the ultimate bargain buy.

MUA Undress Your Skin Highlight Powder in Golden Scintillation, £3, Superdrug

For Sophie's lips, Mikey opted for the Fenty Beauty Stunna Lip Paint in Uncensored and lined Sophie's lips with the MAC Lipliner in Cherry.

Stunna Lip Paint in Uncensored, £19, Harvey Nichols

For the statement brow, Mikey used two of the best-selling brow products; the Anastasia Beverly Hills Dipbrow Pomade and the Too Faced Brow Quickie, which is used to comb through the brows.

Kylie Jenner will be pleased to know that the UK's biggest rising star wore her eyeshadow palette on the shoot - she wore shades from the Kylie Cosmetics Bronze Palette. As well, Huda Beauty's new Matte & Metal Melted Shadows in Private Jet and Shimmering Sunset.

Matte & Metal Melted Shadows in Private Jet and Shimmering Sunset, £22, Huda Beauty at Selfridges

On the lashes, Sophie wore the Tatti Lashes TL7 Lashes, and Mikey applied lashings of Marc Jacobs Beauty O’Mega Lash Volumising Mascara. The eyes were complete once Bobbi Brown's black Gel Liner was applied, and a touch of Charlotte Tilbury's Rock ‘n’ Khol Liner.

