The Urban Decay Game of Thrones eyeshadow palette is here and you're going to be obsessed One word: WOW.

Game of Thrones fans, you're going to love the Urban Decay Game of Thrones makeup collection - you'll be counting down the minutes until you get your hands on the incredible range.

First up, let's discuss the eyeshadow palette. Remember the buzz about the Naked Heat palette or the Cherry palette, that was nothing compared to the furore over this one. For starters, it's 3D. Yes, the pop-up palette has 20 shades and each one represents Westeros' power players: You've got House Targaryen (jewel-tone shimmers), House Lannister (metallic mattes and shimmers), House Stark (smoky mattes and neutral shimmers) and the White Walkers (cool, icy shimmers). Whichever house you pledge your allegiance to, you'll look amazing no matter what.

The Game of Thrones eyeshadow palette will be priced at £45, and will be a collector's item without a doubt. There's also eyeshadow brushes, and prepare yourself - they were inspired by the storied Valyrian steel sword.

If eyeshadow isn't your thing, do not fret. You can be armed and ready with a highlighter palette of dreams. The Mother of Dragons Highlight Palette, £25, is loaded with three shades; Dragon (a frosted pink), Viserion (metallic golden nude), and Rhaegal (a metallic bronze). Use individually or layer for the ultimate custom shade.

Also in the collection, you can get the Game of Thrones Lip & Cheek Stain which is universally flattering - and at £19 it's one of the cheapest items in the collection. We're obsessed with the Targaryen red shade. Apply one to two drops to fingertips and blend blend blend.

If you love your eyeliner, you'll love the 24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencil, £16, and it'll come in four shades; Lannister gold (metallic gold), Winterfell Snow (iridescent white), Dragon Smoke (a smoky holographic black), and The Night King (a shimmery dark teal).

Last, but by no means least, we all know the perfect lipstick is the best weapon of choice. In this buzz-worthy collection, there are four limited-edition shades; Cersei Lannister (bright metallic bronze), Daenerys Targaryen (fiery metallic red), Sansa Stark (warm peach nude) and White Walker (a deep berry wine). All yours for £17.50.

And if you know a true superfan, or you are a true superfan, you might be tempted to spend £198 to get the Game of Thrones Vault which is packed with the full collection.

You need to sign up to get the alert about when it's out, but expect it to be in April 2019.