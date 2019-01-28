New makeup brand MILK has officially launched in the UK and fans are going wild There were 17,000 on the waiting list…

You might have seen makeup fans talk about MILK makeup on Instagram over the weekend after a recent pop-up shop caused chaos in London. Now, the wait is over because MILK has officially launched here in the UK exclusively on cultbeauty.co.uk, and to say UK fans were excited would be an understatement - there were 17,000 on the waiting list. One Instagram follower wrote: "I got as much as I could … so excited for it to arrive!" While another wrote: "I’ve spent a fortune this morning, nearly bought all the products."

Founded by beauty and fashion editor Mazdack Rassi, E! News correspondent Zanna Roberts Rassi, creative director Georgie Greville, and product developer Dianna Ruth, this beauty brand has been making waves for its 'clean beauty' ethos since 2016. It is is a full range of 100% vegan make-up and skincare including modern beauty classics such as Kush Mascara, Blur Stick Primer, Watermelon Brightening Serum and Tattoo Stamps.

Prior to the launch, the brand held a two-day pop-up in London's Covent Garden and hundreds queued around the block on both days to be the first to bag their favourites from the collection. All in all, there was a staggering 4,575 shoppers through its doors.

"The response in the UK for the launch of MILK Makeup has been incredible and beyond our expectations," CEO Mazdack Rassi said. "At the Covent Garden pop up shop we witnessed a new generation of beauty enthusiasts who loved our brand and most importantly what it stands for – self-expression and creativity. Those who joined and shopped the pop-up provided early indication on the UK’s MILK Makeup favourites – reaffirming the UK’s love for all aspects of beauty."

Prices start at £10.50 and it's available to shop now.