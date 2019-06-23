Kim Kardashian praised for posting makeup-free photo – check it out Low effort, high impact – win-win!

Kim Kardashian might be a make-up mogul with a cosmetics line that includes fragrances, lipsticks and her signature highlighter kits, but she still embraces the natural look on occasion, as she proved on Instagram on Saturday.

The mum-of-four shared a snap with her daughter North West, which she captioned: "I still can’t believe my first born baby is 6." North clutches her mum and both look at the camera. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star grins while her oldest child gives a shy, close-lipped smile. Kim doesn't mention the fact that she isn't wearing make-up, but her followers loved it, writing, "Omg you guys are so cute," "Awesome," and "Prettiest with no makeup! [two crying emoji]"

RELATED: 10 of Kim Kardashian's BEST selfies

Fans loved Kim's natural, no make-up look

The post got 3.5 million likes, showing you don't need to look aspirational on Instagram for people to appreciate you – although it doesn't hurt to be a megastar with 142 million followers. Kim, 38, shot to fame on the programme that follows around the different members of her large family, most of whom have become hugely famous (and in the case of youngest sister Kylie Jenner, a billionaire) as a result. Now in its sixteenth season, it's one of the longest-running reality shows in the world. Like her sisters, Kim has branched out into many other money-making endeavours, including Selfish, a book of selfies, which she published in 2015.

Kim and Kanye have been married since 2014

She also married rapper and fashion designer Kanye in 2014, her third marriage and his first. Their son Saint and daughter Chicago are three and one, respectively, and their fourth child, a baby boy named Psalm, was delivered via surrogate on May 9.

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian causes parenting debate after sharing new photo of her children

The couple celebrated their fifth anniversary in May and in honour of the special occasion, Kim shared a behind-the-scenes pic of her getting her make-up done plus the insider info that she was in such a rush that morning that she almost rushed out without her veil! She wrote: "This was my wedding day almost 5 years ago in Italy. We flew in from Paris and our glam was rushed as we were trying to make it on time! We barely got my veil in as I was being pushed out the door so fast to walk down the aisle because Andrea Boccelli had started singing and I couldn’t miss it. I had no idea it was really him until I got to the aisle and screamed inside! So many amazing memories."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.