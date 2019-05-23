Kim Kardashian shares never before seen wedding snaps - and reveals how big day almost went wrong Who’d have known?!

Kim Kardashian has reflected on her wedding day to Kanye West, revealing that her entrance almost went wrong after having to rush to get ready. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has been reminiscing about her big day ahead of her fifth wedding anniversary on Friday, and shared some never-before-seen photos taken as she had her hair and makeup done on Instagram.

Although we would never have guessed it based on how poised and glamorous she looked during her ceremony, Kim admitted she almost didn’t end up wearing her veil as she was running late to see the special guest performer her husband-to-be had booked – opera singer Andrea Boccelli.

"This was my wedding day almost 5 years ago in Italy. We flew in from Paris and our glam was rushed as we were trying to make it on time!" Kim told fans on Instagram. "We barely got my veil in as I was being pushed out the door so fast to walk down the aisle because Andrea Boccelli had started singing and I couldn’t miss it. I had no idea it was really him until I got to the aisle and screamed inside! So many amazing memories."

It’s set to be a particularly special wedding anniversary for Kim and Kanye, as they will be celebrating five years of marriage with the newest addition to the family – son Psalm, who arrived via surrogate in May.

Kim Kardashian has shared a series of new photos from her wedding

Kim is also marking the milestone day by releasing her own collection of wedding makeup inspired by the natural glowing beauty look she wore as a bride. An essential for any bride-to-be who wants to recreate Kim’s wedding makeup, the range includes an eyeshadow palette, lipstick and lip gloss, a powder blusher, and a Kardashian staple – highlighter. The full collection costs $100 (around £77), while brides can also snap up a lip bundle for $42 (£32), the eyeshadow palette for $30 (£23), and highlighter for $20 (£15) – an affordable way to recreate an A-List bridal look without the expense of a makeup artist.

