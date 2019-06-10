Kim Kardashian shares first close-up photo of baby son Psalm Psalm is Chicago's twin!

Kim Kardashian and Kayne West's baby son was born a month ago, and on Monday his doting mum shared the first close-up photo of their bundle of joy. The picture – which was shared on Instagram – showed baby Psalm sleeping in his cot, dressed in a white Babygro. In the caption, Kim revealed his full name to be Psalm Ye, and comments soon came in from all her followers, with many observing just how much he looked like his older sister Chicago. One wrote: "Literally looks just like Chi, obsessed," while another said: "Looks like Chicago." A third added: "Omg, he's Chi's twin for real."

Kim Kardashian and Kayne West's son Psalm

Psalm was welcomed via a surrogate in May, with Kim confirming his arrival. The reality TV star shared the happy news on Twitter, writing: "He's here and he's perfect!" Kim's post racked up 27,000 likes in less than ten minutes, with fans declaring they couldn't wait to hear the name and see the first picture. During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live earlier this year, Kim was asked about baby names and said she had been googling Armenian boys' names but couldn't really find anything. She then added: "I was truthfully thinking about just naming him Rob, my brother Rob, but then it's like, North, Saint, Chicago, Rob - it doesn't really go."

Kim and Kayne are the proud parents of four children

Kim had shared the first photo of Psalm on American Mother's Day, choosing to post a sweet screenshot of a text message conversation from Kayne. The message read: "Beautiful Mother’s Day. With the arrival of our fourth child. We are blessed beyond measure. We have everything we need," and was accompanied with a picture of Psalm lying down in his cot.

Kim with oldest daughter North

Kim's older sister Kourtney Kardashian broke the news that Kim's surrogate was in labour. She appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to spill the beans to her mum Kris Jenner and chat show host Ellen. Kourtney, who also brought her kids on stage, explained that Kim was supposed to be the one to surprise Kris on TV. "So, my mum doesn't even know this, but Kim's surrogate went into labour, so she's at the hospital," Kourtney told Ellen, Kris and the live audience. "What! What are we doing here?" Kris replied, looking visibly shocked. "Did anyone else know this?" Ellen asked, to which Kourtney replied: "No!"

Along with Psalm, Kim and Kayne are also the proud parents of daughters North and Chicago, and son Saint. Kim announced the news that she was expecting her fourth child via a surrogate during her appearance on Watch What Happens Live in January. "Well, it's out there. I got drunk at our Christmas Eve party and told some people. I can't remember who I told because I never get drunk," Kim said, confirming that the couple were having a boy.

