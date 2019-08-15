Urban Decay is launching a Naked Honey Palette and, quite frankly, we can't stop thinking about it You'll be buzzing (sorry)...

Remember the hysteria over the Naked Heat Palette? It was basically the makeup equivalent of THAT Zara dress - absolutely everywhere. If you didn't manage to get your hands on that one - and you're still not over it - you'll be thrilled to learn that Urban Decay is releasing a brand new edition - named Naked Honey - and we reckon makeup fans will be flocking to it like bees to, um, honey.

As the name suggests, the 12-pan eyeshadow palette will offer a mixture of beautiful gold and brown shades, which range from matte offerings to super shimmery delights. Are you drooling? We reckon you might be.

You can officially mark your diary because the palette will be available in the UK from 13 September, and if you're super eager you can even sign up so that you'll get an email straight to your inbox. Credit cards at the ready!

According to Urban Decay, the product is meant to give a "retro golden glow" and that the new shades include "golden neutrals that include classic golds, warm ambers, and rich chocolate browns."

The announcement read: "Reach for our go-to shade Amber (it practically glows), create the perfect hazy, smoked-out eye with Sting (warm brown matte), or get hooked on Honey (intense gold metallic) for the ultimate 70s statement eye."

The news was announced via the pop star Lizzo who showed off the eyeshadows at a recent party. Inspired by Donna Summer, makeup artist Alexx Mayo created the look and said: “Lizzo is not afraid of playing with colour or shape. We never do the same look twice, and she constantly inspires my creativity."

From the new palette, he used a mixture of the shades, Drip + Sting, start from the outer corners through to the crease. Then he filled in the eye base using shade Golden, patting on with a flat brush. He then sprayed the brush with All Nighter Setting Spray to make the pigment pop and hold in place. To finish the look, he applied jet black eye pencil along the lash line and smudged back out to the outer corners.

Unsurprisingly, fans went wild for the look. That's the power of an Urban Decay eyeshadow palette. It's believed the palette will be priced at £42 when it drops on 13 September.

