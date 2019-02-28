Acne sufferers are taking to Instagram to rave about this 'miracle' foundation NO. WORDS.

This weather simply can’t make its mind up, which means our poor skin is be subjected to getting sticky on our commutes due to overdressing and dried up due to the dreaded office air con. Thanks, Mother Nature/Global Warming/the colleague who always hides the temperature remote. For acne sufferers, environmental changes is enough to bring on a breakout, and it’s not easy finding a foundation that can cover up every single blemish in a selfie without the need for a quick Facetune. But one foundation has been branded as ‘magic’; Huda Beauty’s #FauxFilter foundation promises to make your skin look like it has a filter on - and the photos speak for themselves.

This foundation will have you selfie-ready

Fans on Instagram have gushed about the product (with one called it ‘INSANE’), but if a picture is worth a thousand words, the incredible before-and-after shots are all the reviews you need. It’s the perfect your-skin-but-better foundation and comes in 30 shades so you’ll definitely find the one that matches your skin. Way to go, Huda.

MORE: Princess Eugenie's makeup artist reveals the ultimate bridal makeup secrets

The foundation is “packed with ultra-refined pigments that blur imperfections, conceal hyperpigmentation and help your overall complexion appear smoother” - so you can put away the ‘blur’ tool and actually use the #nofilter hashtag unironically. It costs £32 and can be found in Selfridges, so we definitely know where we’re heading in our lunch break. Huda even has a top tip for using the foundation: “Although it dries to a radiant powder finish, if you have oily skin, setting it with a thin layer of translucent powder gives the most incredibly flawless, all-day-matte look. It looks amazing in photos”.

RELATED: 9 nude lipsticks Duchess Meghan would certainly approve of

Right well, that’s our weather-beaten problem skin sorted in just one product. Now, is anyone going to bring out a weather app that *actually* tells you exactly what to wear every morning so we stop periodically melting every other hour? We’ll donate to the Kickstarter….