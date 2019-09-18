Was Victoria Beckham's sell-out palette inspired by a special royal moment? The fashion designer's inspiration revealed...

Everyone is talking about Victoria Beckham Beauty. In case you have been living under a rock, the fashion mogul has just dropped her very first makeup line and some pieces have already sold out (and has since been restocked, thank goodness!) The first collection was all about the eyes - it featured four smokey eye palettes, three eye pencils and four lid lustres. One of the palettes known as ''Royal' actually has an extra-special meaning behind its name. Full of stunning dark blue hues, it was inspired by the fashion designer's look for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's wedding back in May 2018. If you remember VB's outfit - she wowed fans in a navy getup from her fashion range, and rocked a gentle navy smoky eye, too. Harper's Bazaar spoke to the co-creator of the range. Sarah Creal, who confirmed: "A smokey eye has been Victoria's mainstay for the past twenty years, and one of the new Victoria Beckham Beauty Smoky Eye Brick eyeshadow palettes, named 'Royal', was inspired by her make-up at the Royal Wedding."

SHOP: Smoky Eye Brick in Royal, £48, Victoria Beckham Beauty

Our favourite has to be the 'Signature' palette though; a collection of soft nudes and chocolatey browns. We've had a try of the Lid Lustres, £28 and they are buttery soft and super pigmented.

VB wore a navy ensemble (and eye look) at the royal wedding in 2018

In celebration of the line, the 45-year-old even launched a limited-edition t-shirt. The £70 design features the words BEAUTY across the front and joins some of her other statement tees, including 'I Can't Concentrate In Flats' and 'Fashion Stole My Smile'

MORE: Backstage Beauty: Victoria Beckham's SS20 show

The packaging for VB's collection is sustainable and all items have been tested by dermatologists. If you wear contact lenses or you suffer from sensitive skin, this makeup won't irritate, or cause a reaction. We can't wait for the next drop - which we have heard will be lip-focused. Watch this space...

READ: Pucker up! 10 of our favourite red lipsticks right now

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.