David Beckham treats Harper to this magical surprise during her half-term holiday Harper loves Harry Potter!

After recently enjoying a "boys night out" at Los Angeles Haunted Hayride with his three sons, Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz, David Beckham ensured Harper also felt special by treating her to a lovely surprise on Wednesday. He looked like the doting dad as he took to Instagram Stories to show his eight-year-old daughter immersing herself in the weird and wonderful world of Harry Potter at Universal Studios in Hollywood.

Several videos show Harper in the Ollivander's shop as she follows in the steps of the iconic J.K. Rowling character to pick out her own wand. His daughter grinned at the actor who hands her one and exclaims: "The wand has chosen its witch, ladies and gentleman, it is the perfect fit! Third time's the charm". The retired footballer was clearly loving watching Harper get involved, captioning one video: "This is the sweetest". As well as sharing a cute picture of Harper climbing the ladder to reach the hundreds of wands in Ollivander's, David also showed her in front of the Hogwarts Express train and posing with her new wand against the backdrop of the castle.

A wand wasn't the only merchandise the dad-of-four bought for his daughter. She can also be seen embracing the Harry Potter character in a pair of round glasses and wearing a silver and gold bead necklace that featured a pendant engraved with the letter 'H'. How sweet!

And it appears several members of the family are thrillseekers! Romeo joined them for their trip to the theme park, with one of David's videos showing the three of them screaming with their hands in the air on one of the rollercoasters. Posing in front of the iconic Universal Studios sign, David cuddled up to his two children and fans were loving the jokey exchange between him and Romeo. The 17-year-old commented on his dad's Instagram photo: "I'm taller", to which David responded: "I’m slouching @romeobeckham u r afficially not taller than me." Some of the other incredible attractions offered at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter include the Dark Arts light and music show and a rollercoaster that allows you to ride Hagrid’s motorbike through the Forbidden Forest - sounds magical.

We can think of no better place to spend half-term! The Beckham family has been in LA for over a week, making us all green with envy with their sweet holiday photos, not to mention the sunny weather. As well as riding some rollercoasters, they have also visited a statue that marks David's football achievements during his time playing for LA Galaxy, watched a Lakers basketball game and enjoyed some family dinners.