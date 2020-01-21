No other celebrity consistently rocks flawless makeup quite like Kim Kardashian. Considering she has her own cosmetics line, KKW Beauty, that includes her signature nude lipsticks and highlighter kits, it's easy to see why. So we make sure to listen carefully when she shares her top tips on how to achieve her flawless glowing skin or sculpted cheekbones. It turns out we aren't the only ones learning from the makeup mogul, with the reality TV star recently revealing her 6-year-old daughter North West is following in her footsteps.

The mother-of-four delighted her Instagram fans by sharing several hilarious pictures of North testing out her makeup skills on her younger siblings. Rather than using an eyeshadow palette and mascara to create her mother's favourite bronzed eye look, she only needed a red lipstick to create her masterpiece. "So North decided to do makeup like the It clown," 39-year-old Kim wrote on her Instagram Stories, followed by a series of pictures documenting the results. With a red nose, smudged lines creating the iconic clown smile, and triangles surrounding their eyes, Chicago, 2, and Saint, 4, were scarily realistic clowns. North herself looked as though she had stepped straight out of a horror film with smears of blood down her chin! Perhaps the little girl already has a talent for fancy dress or theatre makeup?

However, handing a child bright red lipstick in any home was bound to end in disaster, let alone when the interior is as chic as Kim's! Zooming into her plush cream sofa, the Keeping Up with the Kardashian's star showed fans a red stain smeared across the fabric, followed by another snap of Chicago looking guilty next to the evidence. Honestly, we're impressed the damage wasn't worse!

Kim and her husband Kanye West have previously said that they would love more children, but she has recently admitted that since having her fourth baby, her brood now feels complete. "Our surrogate is so amazing, she had the easiest delivery," Kim said on an episode of KUWTK, which aired in October. "She pushed literally maybe one time. Kourtney and Kanye were in the room with me. I feel so complete." The doting mum added: "I really do feel like four [kids] is the perfect number for me. I feel so full in the best way, but I'm done."

