Holly Willoughby’s wedding nails are an ideal bride-to-be's manicure

On Sunday evening, Holly Willoughby presented another glittering episode of Dancing on Ice and didn't she look sensational? Her fairytale style number wouldn’t look out of place at a wedding - and sure enough, the white tulle dress was by luxury bridal designer Dana Harel. With thin straps, a structured bodice, a tiered tulle skirt and embossed with scattered pearls, it really was dreamy. The 38-year-old paired the frock with delicate drop earrings from Fabergé and high heels by Gina. Swoon...

We loved Holly's white dress and bridal nails

But did you see her nails? If you didn’t zoom in that far, Holly’s manicurist Anna - who goes by AnnaNailsLondon on Instagram - shared an up-close shot of the blonde beauty’s talons and they are quite the bridal manicure.

CND Shellac Nail Polish, Bare Chemise, £17.95, Amazon

Nude, with a tiny crystal glued on each centre, they are subtle, yet elegant and are perfect for a wedding, particularly for a blushing bride or bridesmaid. Anna wrote alongside the snap: "Glittery beauty @hollywilloughby she’s super gorgeous with Nude nails #barechemise CND shellac & a touch of diamond pearls perfect for tonight @dancingonice."

Mother-of-three Holly has a team of ladies to keep her looking super glam when she’s on screen.

Talking to HELLO! she said in 2018: "I've got a really wonderful team who I've worked with for a long time now. I listen to literally everything they say so whether it's Ciler Peksah saying 'cut your hair', I go 'okay'. For makeup, Patsy O’Neill keeps everything pared back, less is more, and I love that because y'know, you wanna look like you, you don't just wanna go and look like someone else. In fashion, my stylist Angie Smith has helped me step out of my comfort zone a million times and given me the confidence to be a bit braver with stuff."

