Nicola Peltz Beckham shows off stunning beauty transformation – fans react

With her new brunette persona, Nicola Peltz Beckham has started to experiment with her beauty routine. The actress recently debuted a new makeup mix which left fans in awe – and us reeling over her aesthetic power move.

In photographs shared online, Nicola sported a bright red lip that perfectly complemented her porcelain complexion. She completed her Snow White look by showcasing a fresh set of claw-like red nails, adding a hint of sass to her beauty concoction.

Thick, upwardly brushed brows, a flutter of wispy mascara and a sleek eyeliner flick culminated in a romantic palette of choice.

Nicola wore her long mane down loose and posed beside a close friend for the snap. In another image included in the Instagram post, she held her husband Brooklyn Peltz Beckham's face in her hand as she gazed into the lens of the camera.

Nicola Peltz showcased a new red lip makeup look

The star captioned the post with three kiss emojis, alluding to the lipstick kiss imprints she left on Brooklyn's check.

Of course, Nicola's friends and fans had something to say about the actress' latest beauty look. "I love a red lip on you. Do it more!!!" one wrote, while another commented: "Love this lip colour." A third added: "You look beautiful in red," while a fourth mentioned: "I need that red lipstick."

The actress loves to switch up her beauty routine

Nicola and Brooklyn's Hanukkah/Christmas/New Year's Eve celebrations were a hot topic for their first year as a married couple. Their fashionable affair gave us sartorial enthusiasts plenty to talk about, whilst fuelling the hopeless romantics with their endearing photos. Meanwhile, both Victoria and David Beckham admitted how much they missed celebrating with their eldest son as he spent the holidays away from them for the first time.

Thanks to Brooklyn being the adoring husband that he is, we are still talking about the couples' NYE bash in Mexico four days after it happened, as he just posted a precious tribute to his wife with an adorable photo from their weekend.

Brooklyn reposted a photo to his Instagram Story of the two locking lips on NYE saying "When you find your person grab them and never let them go xx."

