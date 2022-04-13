Nicola Peltz's wedding nails revealed: the £5 polish used for 90s french tips

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

We're still not over the wedding of Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham that took place on Saturday in Miami. Blushing bride Nicola looked exquisite in her Valentino dress. Dreamy!

But did you notice her dazzling manicure? The blonde actress sported a very on-trend style, known as 'Milk Bath' nails and she also sported a rounded shape with 90s french tips. Adore!

Her fabulous wedding nails were created by Tom Bachik, manicurist to the stars. He has the best client list, from JLo to Selena Gomez, so you just know he is the king when it comes to talons.

Taking to Instagram to share a snapshot of the bride's hand, complete with her diamond engagement ring, he wrote: "Mr & Mrs. Peltz Beckham! Congratulations @nicolaannepeltzbeckham & @brooklynpeltzbeckham. Custom blended 90s Supermodel American Mani for the stunning bride #nailsbytombachik #manimonday."

Although Tom has not listed the products that were used, we are pretty sure it's a gel colour by 'The Gel Bottle' as he often uses this professional brand in his Instagram posts. Never fear though, you can get a very similar colour from Mavala, in the shade 'Riga' which you can pick up for just £5.50.

Mavala Mini Nail Color Creme Nail Polish Riga, £4.68 / £5.06, Nail Polish Direct

Tom actually has an ultimate nail care set from Tweezerman, but it's sadly not sold in the UK, which is a shame as it's a fabulous kit that's ideal for getting tip-top cuticles. Don't worry though, we've found a similar one that's available to buy here in blighty. Happy shopping!

Elegant Touch - Blush Suede, £4.25, Look Fantastic

Tweezerman Nail Rescue Kit, £19.55, Look Fantastic

Nicola's wedding makeup was beautiful as expected. It was applied by Katie Lee and totally enhanced her natural beauty. A full list of beauty products hasn't been issued just yet, but we know the makeup was from Chanel and the brand's 'Baume Essentiel Multi-Use Glow Stick in Pearlescent' was used as it was name-checked in Vogue. *Runs to Boots on lunch break*

