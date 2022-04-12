Nicola Peltz's lookalike mother wows fans with wedding transformation

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham's jaw-dropping wedding is all anyone is talking about in the celeb world and we are all for it! We can't get enough of the couple's magnificent nuptials, which were held on Saturday in Miami.

Blushing blonde bride Nicola looked incredible wearing a stunning Valentino dress and perfectly applied makeup from Chanel.

But did you see her lookalike mother, Claudia Peltz? The blonde beauty looks just like her daughter, and fans loved her wedding transformation. In photographs that appeared online, the mother-of-three wore a dazzling blue dress and her flawless makeup was created by makeup artist Nikki, who is famed on Instagram and goes by the handle @Nikki_Makeup.

Sharing a smouldering snap of her client, she wrote: "The most beautiful Mother of the Bride, Mrs Claudia Peltz. Wishing Nicola & Brooklyn congratulations and all my love. The wedding celebrations were incredibly moving & beyond stunning. I loved every moment of the beautiful weekend.

Hair by @cwoodhair #nikki_makeup."

Although Nikki didn't share a product rundown of everything we used, she did share a snapshot of her work station, and we spied a Dior highlighter palette, and a few products from Victoria Beckham beauty. Well, why not keep it in the family, right?

Nicola and her mother are very close and have an incredible bond. According to Vogue, Nicola's "something blue" was from her mother and became part of the bridal masterpiece.

The magazine reported: "The dress incorporated sweet personal details: the bride’s mother added an evil eye as a talisman for her daughter, along with a message that the Valentino team stitched into the wedding gown using blue thread."

