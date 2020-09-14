We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Victoria Beckham already loves her son Brooklyn's fiancée Nicola Peltz to model her clothing range, so why not her beauty products too?

The former Spice Girls star shared a new photo of her future daughter-in-law on the official Victoria Beckham Beauty Instagram page as she promoted her eyeliner.

"@nicolaannepeltz in Smoky Eye Brick in Silk & Satin Kajal Liner in Cocoa #CleanBeauty," Victoria captioned the close-up photo, which was taken by Brooklyn. Nicola's green eyes were framed by a brown eyeliner that accentuated their striking colour, while mascara lengthened her lashes and glitter was added to the inner corner of her eye.

WATCH: David Beckham loves wife Victoria's makeup products!

It wasn't long before fans flocked to compliment the American actress, with one writing: "Wow she has amazing eyes." A second added: "Beautiful eyes," while a third commented: "Such a great colour combo."

The eyeliner in question costs £22 and comes in four different colours – all of which contain chamomile extract and vitamin E to help soothe and moisturise skin. Nicola is not the only fan of the eyeliner, with VB herself lining her bottom lashes with the same hue, and Romeo's girlfriend Mia Regan giving a makeup tutorial showing how to create a cat eye using the product.

Satin Kajal Liner, £22, Victoria Beckham Beauty @ Cult Beauty

Victoria had a huge reason to celebrate over the weekend as she marked the beauty brand's first birthday! "Throwback to when it all began! In the lab developing the first products with my co-founder @sarah.creal. Thank you to our amazing community for supporting our first year of @VictoriaBeckhamBeauty. I can’t wait for you to see what’s next x VB #Imissthelab," the caption read.

In the video, taken last year, the 46-year-old could be seen wearing a white lab coat embroidered with her initials VB as she joked: "I'm also now wondering if I should go into medicine. Dr Beckham?"

