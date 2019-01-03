﻿
The best new beauty buys for 2019 that you are going to get excited about

Get ready to pamper yourself….

The best new beauty buys for 2019 that you are going to get excited about
The best new beauty buys for 2019 that you are going to get excited about

If you need to revamp your beauty cupboard with a whole host of goodies in the name of 2019, you've come to the right place. There's nothing like starting again with your beauty collection and adding to it with the latest released from the world of makeup and cosmetics. We've done all the hard work for you - tried and tested some of the best  new items you need in your life ASAP! From the concealer that is taking over Instagram to the Charlotte Tilbury cleanser bloggers have been raving over, it's all here...

 

The daily moisturiser with the lightest touch

We are loving Ren's all-new, lightweight gel cream moisturiser. This formula sinks into the skin beautifully and contains a zesty mix of Vitamin C and magnesium which hydrates and illuminates the skin in a flash.

Glow Daily Vitamin C Gel Cream, £38, REN

Flawless skin in a bottle

Every woman is on mission to find the perfect base and with Laura Mercier's new Lumière Radiance-Perfecting Foundation, you may have to call off the search. This watery formula is light to touch yet gives an impressive medium to full coverage that still looks incredibly natural. Rather like a 'second skin', it contains colour-true pigments that resist oxidation too. And we can't get over the incredible 30 shade range. 

Lumière Radiance-Perfecting Foundation, £36, Laura Mercier

Bathtime just got better

Treat yourself this bathtime with Roger & Gallet's gorgeous new (and very clever) 2-in-1 Bubble Bath and Shower Gel. The plant-based product gives your skin a major dose of moisture with its soft, fluffy foam which expetley cleanses and hydrates the skin. There are five in the range to collect - and our fave is Rose Mignonnerie - it smells  so dreamy! 

Bubble Bath and Shower Gel, £9.50 Roger & Gallet

The perfect face mask for thirsty skin

Do you have thirsty skin that's dry, and lacking a little something? The Drink Up Intensive Overnight mask by Origins has had an all new ingredient added - avocado butter! Yep that's right, everyone's favourite brekkie is now in your face cream and it works a treat.  Apply a pea-size amount before bed and the next day your skin will feel hugely hydrated and soft. A intense treat that works best twice weekly. 

Overnight Hydrating Mask with Avocado Butter & Swiss Glacier Water, £22, Origins 

The anti-frizz treatment that will end bad hair days 

One of our favourite hair brands IGK has a new product that is going to transform your mane - trust us. Just like a face serum, this wonder formula smooths and nourishes, helping to reduce the appearance of split ends with it's non-oily texture. It can be used on natural tresses as well as chemically-treated hair and the pear cactus extract makes it smell insanely good. And the pop art packaging may just be the cutest thing we have ever seen…

Cry Baby Anti-Frizz Smoothing Serum, £25, IGK

The serum to plump and tone your skin to perfection

Looking after your skin serious business. Applying a serum before your moisturiser will keep wrinkles at bay, and help skin remain in tip-top condition. L'Integral Anti-Wrinkle Concentrated Serum from Sisley is specifically designed to combat ageing, and focuses on toning the skin as well as firming it to the best degree. After using it daily for two months, your skin will be more plumped-up and youthful. Pricey, but you only need the smallest amount. 

L'Integral Anti-Wrinkle Concentrated Serum, £350, Sisley

The jelly conditioner that will sort your hair out

After all that styling and blow-drying over the party season, we have no doubt that your hair needs some serious TLC. Charles Worthington's Everyday Gentle Miracle Jelly conditioner is exactly what you need to soften, soothe and gently nourish those split ends. The gel-like liquid gives your hair the ultimate in protection and is light enough to be used daily without weighing your hair down, or making it feel greasy.

Everyday Gentle Miracle Jelly Conditioner £6.99, Boots

A beauty lotion to revamp your skin

Our skin always needs a revamp come 1 January after all those sweet treats and glasses of Prosecco, and we have discovered the perfect pick-me-up tonic. Vegan-friendly brand Lumene has just launched an all new Beauty Lotion, which you apply straight after cleansing. Containing pure arctic spring water and hyaluronic acid, it helps your face look plump and dewy. Beauty New Year resolution ticked…

Aqua Lumenessence Beauty Lotion, £13.90, Lumene

The lip gloss that is GOOD for your pout

Kiehl's is number one when it comes to nourishing products and the arrival of new lip oils has got us very excited indeed. Love Oil for Lips kills two birds with one stone - it softens your pout with soothing coconut and cherry extracts, but leaves a glossy sheen for that perfect natural yet polished makeup look. 

Love Oil for Lips, £18, Kiehl's 

The skin perfecting primer of dreams

Luxury high end beauty brand Stila is known for glitzy eyeshadows and first-rate lip colours, but the brand has gone one step further and produced a dazzling primer that is multi-functioning yet gorgeous. Housed in the most glam jar ever, the whipped gel formula primes the skin with its light-refracting pearls and blurs pores, giving your face that perfect, 'no makeup makeup' finish.

Lingerie Souffle skin perfecting primer, £28, Stila

The A list concealer everyone is talking about 

Remember when Rihanna's foundation broke the internet back in 2017 with its long-lasting formula and whopping 40 shades? Well now the exciting beauty brand has not only added a further 10 shades, but also launched an accompany product - a concealer! Making its debut on the singer's Instagram page on New Year's Day, the Pro Filt'r Instant Retouch Concealer is made in a silk liquid formula which is both creaseproof and gives a soft matte finish. Like the foundation, it comes in 50 shades as well, so there will be the perfect tone for you. 

Pro Filt'r Instant Retouch Concealer, £19, Fenty Beauty

The face mask to give you a much-needed pamper

A spot of self care never did anyone any harm - and now we've discovered these amazing new face masks my Kiehl's, we know what we will be doing on Sunday evening. And the best bit? These fit ALL face shapes, so you can say goodbye to ill-fitting face masks forever.  This one contains a unique hydrogel-biocellulose which doesn't drip or make any mess - and the hydration comes from oils found in the Brazilian Amazon. Bliss!

Instant Renewal Sheet Mask, £11, Kiehl's 

An exciting eyeliner you will want in your makeup bag ASAP

Loved Benefit's Roller Lash mascara? We have the best news. The iconic product just got the perfect accompanying sister - a roller eyeliner! Not only is this felt-tip style liner waterproof, it has a 24 hour long-wear, matte finish that really does stays put. It's available in black AND brown. 

Roller Eyeliner Liner, £20.50, Benefit Cosmetics 

The cleansing duo to makeover your skincare routine 

Charlotte Tilbury might be best known for her lipsticks but her skincare range is not to be missed. The redhead beauty has done it again - and produced a product that we can't get enough of. The Goddess Cleansing Ritual contains two formulas to give your skin that illusive glow. In a nutshell, you use the yellow tube to melt off all your makeup, then follow with the charcoal gel which draws out any nasty impurities, leaving you with squeaky clean, goddess-like skin. As always, the packaging will look beautiful in your bathroom. 

Goddess Cleansing Ritual, £32.50, Charlotte Tilbury

The makeup kit that has everything you need 

We don't know about you, but bronzed skin, defined eyes and pinky, flesh-toned lips are all we ever want from our makeup bags. Bobbi Brown has this covered with their new 4 piece set, which includes an Illuminating Bronzing Powder, as well as three full size products - an Ink Liner in Blackest Black, the iconic Smokey Eye Mascara and a Crushed Lip Colour in Babe - the prettiest blush-toned pink. Perfect for glam on the go. 

Pretty Cool Eye, Cheek and Lip Kit, £53, Bobbi Brown @ qvcuk.com

Suffer with dark circles? No problem 

Too many late nights and not enough water? Give Radiance Antioxidant Eye Cream by Eve Lom a go. A all-new product from the brand's extensive range, the powerful active ingredient list helps to brighten the skin under the eye, giving you that wide-eyed, bushy-tail look. The hydrating cream also blitzes puffiness and lasts a whopping 48 hours after use.

Radiance Antioxidant Eye Cream, £48, EVE LOM at SpaceNK 

The unisex perfume you need in your life

If you are a lover of androgynous, woody scents that are pungent, spicy and rich, you need to try the new addition to Jo Malone's Cologne Intense range. Forget florally, sweet perfume - Bronze Wood & Leather is a unisex fragrance that has top notes of grapefruit, mixed in with leather and a drop of vetiver. It's strong, yet sensual. Why not treat yourself - it is January after all...

 Bronze Wood & Leather Cologne Intense, from £75, Jo Malone London

Shiny Hair (in a can)

Can't get your mane to shine like the Duchess of Cambridge's, no matter how hard you try? We have found the solution. OUAI's new hair and body shine mist is a non-greasy spray that gives your hair that mega-glossy finish, without looking greasy. The buildable formula also hydrates each and every strand and even calms down your frizz. 

Hair & Body Shine Mist, £25, OUAI

Get the Glow - like a CEO

Just like its namesake, C.E.O Glow by skin care specialists Sunday Riley means business. Specially designed to recharge your skin cells, this face oil is loaded with goodness, from tumeric and advance vitamin C to a dash of evening primrose oil. This vibrant mix works to give your skin a luminous finish. Apply a couple of drops to your skin - everyday - and look forward for that elusive glow…

C.E.O Glow Face Oil, from £34, Sunday Riley

