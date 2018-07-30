Joe Wicks announces birth of first child - see the adorable photo The Body Coach shared the first photo of his bundle of joy

Congratulations to Joe Wicks and his girlfriend Rosie Jones, who have welcomed their first child together! The couple's baby girl was born on Sunday night, and the Body Coach couldn't resist taking to Instagram to share a sweet photo of himself bonding with the newborn.

"The very first moment we met. Last night at 9.29pm we had our first little baby. A girl weighing 7.2lbs," he wrote. "Rosie and the baby are both in great health and we are all so happy and can't stop cuddling. Thanks to everyone sending well wishes and congratulations. Wish I could respond to them all. Lots of love, Joe, Rosie and baby #thebabycoach."

Joe Wicks' baby daughter was born on Sunday

Joe's announcement comes just two months after the trainer announced he was expecting his first child. The 31-year-old star confirmed his happy news by posting the first social media snap of his partner with their baby scan. "Hey everyone, I'm gonna [sic] be a Daddy," he wrote in the caption. "This is the first time I've ever shared a photo of myself with Rosie. I've always chosen to keep my personal life and relationship private but with such an amazing new thing coming into our lives I thought it would be nice to share the news with you myself."

He added: "We are both absolutely buzzing to be parents. We don't know the sex of the baby but its due in just over 10 weeks' time. #TheBabyCoach coming soon..!"

Joe and Rosie are yet to name their baby girl

In November, personal trainer Joe explained to HELLO! why he wanted to keep his relationship with girlfriend Rosie private. "I don't really have a desire to be a celebrity – I just want to be successful," he shared. "My relationship is the one thing I want to be private about. We don't share pictures on Instagram and we're fine with that. When you open stuff up, there are trolls and horrible stuff and it's like 'what’s the point?' We know we're happy and that's it, really."

