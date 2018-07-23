Russell Brand and wife Laura Gallacher 'welcome second child' The couple are already proud parents to one-year-old daughter Mabel

Russell Brand and his wife Laura Gallacher have welcomed their second child together, according to a new report. The couple, who are already proud parents to 20-month-old daughter Mabel, are said to be overjoyed with the new addition after the comedian's partner reportedly gave birth to another baby girl. A source told The Sun: "Obviously they are over the moon, and Russell will no doubt be gushing about her whenever he next performs stand-up." They added: "They didn't want to make a big announcement."

News of the pregnancy was revealed in June when Laura was pictured with a large baby bump outside their home in Henley-On-Thames. Russell and Laura, who is the younger sister of TV presenter Kirsty Gallacher, have been married since 2017, they welcomed their first child together in November 2016. The comedian, 43, has previously opened up about fatherhood, telling Stellar magazine: "She grabs my face, closes her fist and twists it. I quite like that. Nothing she does annoys me. It's a total lack of control: she'll punch and I'll surrender'."

During an appearance on ITV's Lorraine last year, Russell revealed that he's never felt more content since becoming a father. "It's so extraordinary to find such comfort and peace in a way things are obvious, getting married, having baby, I feel very relaxed, surprised but relaxed," he said. "I was watching my wife singing to our daughter, I thought wow this is happening, I am the father in this relationship, it felt beautiful." He added: "The actual birth bit is brilliant, surprising, amazing. I saw how mental it was my wife’s birth was a crazy world, I was on the periphery. The midwives were dominating, I was scuttling around, and jealous of the oxygen she was on."

