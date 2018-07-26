Michael Bublé and Luisana Lopilato welcome baby girl - find out her sweet name The couple's daughter was born this week

Congratulations to Michael Bublé and his wife Luisana Lopilato, who have welcomed their third child together - a baby girl! Luisana announced the happy news on Instagram on Thursday - along with the first glimpse at her bundle of joy.

Sharing a black-and-white photo of her daughter's hand with her 3.1 million Instagram followers, Luisana wrote: "How to explain that our heart explodes with love? That there’s not enough hours in a day to think about it. I thank God for making us this gift of life and happiness! Because looking in her eyes is looking at heaven itself!"

Michael Buble and Luisana welcomed their daughter on Wednesday

She added: "We love you to infinity and beyond. We waited for you not only to grow as a family … you gave us light, hope, you are and will be our souls' life." A representative for Michael has confirmed to the Associated Press that the couple have named their daughter Vida Amber Betty, and she was born weighing 6lb 1oz on Wednesday.

The announcement comes just two days after Luisana shared a sweet post detailing the last days of her pregnancy.Writing in Spanish, she said: "Enjoying the most beautiful little kicks of life, I will miss being like this but I will be happier to meet you and have you in my arms... we are waiting for you with great joy!!".

Luisana reflected on her pregnancy on Wednesday

Baby Vida is a sister to the couple's two sons, Noah, four, and Elias, two. "I got my first little girl coming in three weeks, and I've actually never said that before in public. I've got a daughter coming," the Canadian singer shared on Ireland's Today FM radio's The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show earlier this month. Michael, 42, and his wife announced that they were expecting again at the end of March, after the Argentinean model showed her baby bump at the 2018 Juno Awards in Canada.

