Meghan Markle's Suits co-star Patrick J. Adams expecting first baby! Troian Bellisario is pregnant with her first child

Congratulations are in order for Patrick J. Adams and his wife Troian Bellisario. HELLO! can confirm that the couple are expecting their first child together. The news was first reported by E! News. The rumour mill first started churning in late May, when the Pretty Little Liars actress was pictured on a beach holiday in Mykonos with her former Suits actor husband. Troian, 32, appeared to be sporting a small baby bump under her chocolate-coloured swimsuit – and her exciting news has now been confirmed by friends.

Their Greek holiday happened shortly after the couple attended Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding in Windsor on Saturday 19 May. Patrick and his fellow Suits co-stars were among the celebrities on the high-profile guest list. The cast were invited to the church ceremony at St George's Chapel, but missed out on an invitation to the more intimate evening reception at Frogmore House.

Patrick, 36, famously played Meghan's on-screen husband Mike Ross in the legal drama. Shortly after Prince Harry and Meghan announced their engagement last November, the Canadian star took to Instagram to pay a heartwarming tribute to his friend, branding the royal a "lucky man".

Sharing a photo of Meghan in character as Rachel Zane, he said: "Playing Meghan's television partner for the better part of a decade uniquely qualifies me to say this: Your Royal Highness, you are a lucky man and I know your long life together will be joyful, productive and hilarious. Meghan, so happy for you, friend. Much love."

The couple attend Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding in May

Patrick and his wife Troian first met in 2009 when they were cast in the play Equivocation. The actor also starred in Troian's hit TV show, Pretty Little Liars, in 2010 before landing a permanent role in Suits in 2011. The couple got engaged in 2014 and went on to marry in December 2016 in a rustic, bohemian glamping-style wedding on the central Californian coast. Patrick announced that he was leaving Suits last year, around the same time that Meghan also quit.