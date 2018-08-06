﻿
Exclusive! Tamara Beckwith's daughter Anouska gives birth to her first child - find out the sweet name

HELLO! can reveal that the daughter of Tamara Beckwith has become a mum to a baby girl of her own

A big congratulations to Tamara Beckwith's daughter Anouska on the birth of her first baby! Chatting exclusively to HELLO!, proud grandmother Tamara said: "Anouska had her beautiful baby girl yesterday afternoon.. all is wonderful and both are doing exceptionally well." The baby was born on 5 August and is photographer Anouska's first child with her partner Luke McSwiney. "Luke says he was in awe of Anouska’s strength & bravery," Tamara revealed. "They have named her Luna Mae McSwiney."

Tamara will be on hand to share tips from raising her nine-year-old daughter, Violet, and three-year-old son, Vero, with her husband, Italian businessman Giorgio Veroni. As Tamara said when the pregnancy was revealed, "Giorgio and I are beyond thrilled. Becoming grandparents will be another wonderful chapter in this journey we call life." She told us, "We are to be Nonna TT & Nonna Giorgi. Vivi is so proud to become an Aunty & Vero is just excited full stop! So far so magical."

