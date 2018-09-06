Declan Donnelly and Ali Astall are proud parents as they bring baby Isla home from hospital The couple welcomed baby Isla on Saturday

Declan Donnelly and Ali Astall were all smiles as they brought home their newborn baby daughter, Isla Elizabeth Anne, from hospital on Thursday. Dec and Ali, who welcomed baby Isla on Saturday, looked delighted to be bringing her home for the very first time, and grinned to the cameras before going inside. Ali looked simply glowing as she walked into the house wearing a casual grey jacket and carrying a large black bag, while Dec carried their beautiful daughter in a baby carrier.

Ali smiled as she returned from the hospital

Dec announced the happy news at the weekend, tweeting: "Ali and I are thrilled to announce the arrival of our baby girl, Isla Elizabeth Anne, who was born just after 9 o'clock this morning. Mother and daughter both doing well, Dad is head over heels! D x." His showbiz partner and best friend, Ant McPartlin, was quick to post a sweet message to Isla, writing: "Welcome to the world baby Isla Elizabeth Anne. Can't wait for cuddles. I love you already!! Uncle Ant xxxxx."

Dec smiled as he carried his daughter

Ant was also one of the first visitors to meet Isla in hospital on Sunday, shortly after returning from a holiday in Italy. Dec and Ali welcomed their baby girl just months before he is set to travel to Australia for I'm a Celebrity, but Holly Willoughby, who will be co-presenting the upcoming show with Dec, has revealed that Ali and little Isla will be joining them Down Under while they film the show. Chatting on This Morning, she said: "I can't wait for cuddles with her. I think she'll be coming to Australia as well!" Phillip Schofield added: "Congratulations to them, absolutely thrilling news." Holly has spoken about her fears of creepy-crawlies ahead of presenting the jungle show, saying: "When you told me, I just couldn't believe my ears. The weird thing is, when I first found out, it's very exciting, it's kind of bitter sweet obviously, and then you're working out the logistics of how you're going to go and how long for - and the kids are coming with me... I was speaking to the school and how that's all going to work, and Dan [her husband] and my mum and dad who are coming out as well, and suddenly all logistics are sorted and then I go, 'Oh, there's going to be like spiders and stuff there.'"

