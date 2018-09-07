Chris Evans' wife Natasha is glowing ahead of twins' due date – see her burgeoning bump The mother-of-two is due in the autumn

It's not long now until they expand their family by two! Chris Evans and his wife Natasha Shishmanian were the picture of happiness as they enjoyed a day out at Goodwood ahead of their twins' arrival this autumn. Golfer Natasha sported a beautiful pregnancy glow, dressing her burgeoning baby bump in a white polka dot dress that was printed with poppies. Chris playfully touched his wife's protruding bump as they posed for the cameras.

The BBC Radio 2 presenter announced his wife's pregnancy in April, choosing to make the big reveal on his show. At the time, Chris told listeners that Natasha had been undergoing IVF fertility treatment in the hopes of having another baby. Chatting to a fertility expert, he said: "Mrs Evans is, she is. Double trouble, twin turbo. We have known for a while, obviously. She is definitely the mother, no doubt about that!"

Natasha is due this autumn

Chris also revealed that he had tried to break the news to the couple's six-year-old son Eli, admitting that the little boy "has got a shock and a half coming, he's got a double shock coming". He added: "We tried to tell him, he doesn't quite get it yet. Eli is mum's best mate. That is going to change, my friend."

MORE: Zara Tindall's baby daughter Lena makes first outing

Chris and Natasha, who have been married since 2007, also have a nine-year-old son Noah, while the Top Gear host is also a father to daughter Jade, 32, from his previous relationship with Alison Ward.

Seeing double! Celebrities with twins:

Loading the player...

MORE: The Greatest Showman star is fighting for his life

Earlier this week, Chris, 52, confirmed that he is leaving BBC Radio 2 after 13 years working at the station, and eight years in charge of the breakfast show. Speaking to listeners on Monday morning, he said: "I'm going to leave. I'm leaving Radio 2. Some of us are mountain climbers [but] if you get to the top of your favourite mountain and you stay there, you become an observer. I want to keep climbing." He later added: "You have to keep shaking it up." Chris is moving back to Virgin Radio.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.