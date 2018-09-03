Chris Evans leaving Radio 2 – find out where he's going next Chris Evans is moving to Virgin Radio - see Richard Branson's reaction!

Chris Evans has confirmed that he is leaving BBC Radio 2 after 13 years working at the station, and eight years in charge of the breakfast show. Speaking to listeners on Monday morning, he said: "I'm going to leave. I'm leaving Radio 2. Some of us are mountain climbers [but] if you get to the top of your favourite mountain and you stay there, you become an observer. I want to keep climbing." He later added: "You have to keep shaking it up."

Chris is moving to Virgin radio

Fans of the show were quick to discuss Chris' annoucment, with Dermot O'Leary writing: "Best wishes and Chris Evans. A trailblazer, master of the medium and giant of @BBCRadio2. Really hope @sarajcox gets the call. Adore her." So where is he off to next? The DJ revealed that he would be moving to Virgin Radio's breakfast show, and Sir Richard Branson revealed his delight at Chris' involvement in the show. Posting on his online blog, he wrote: "Absolutely delighted that my good friend Chris Evans is coming back to Virgin Radio. Chris continues to be one of the most entertaining people on the airwaves today and we're very excited to have one of the world's greatest radio presenters hosting our flagship breakfast show on Virgin Radio."

He continued: "Like radio listeners across the UK, I can't wait to see what Chris comes up with for his new breakfast show. One thing I'm certain of is it is going to be a lot of fun. Well done to Wireless Group and News UK on this major coup. All of the Virgin family wish Chris and the team the very best and look forward to seeing the number one breakfast show and its presenter back where they belong."

