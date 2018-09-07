Robbie Williams and Ayda Field's sweetest family moments as they welcome their third child - VIDEO Robbie and Ayda now have three children, Teddy, Charlie and Coco

Following the lovely news that Robbie Williams and Ayda Field had welcomed their third child – a baby girl – via a surrogate, we have taken a look back at Robbie and Ayda's sweetest family moments with their beautiful children, five-year-old Teddy, three-year-old Charlie, and their newborn baby girl, Coco. Ayda announced the happy news on Friday morning, writing: "So we have been keeping a very special secret! We are delighted to share with you that we have had a baby girl….welcome to the world Colette (Coco) Josephine Williams!! It has been a very long and difficult path to get here, which is why we have kept it on the down low."

She added: "Family comes in all forms, and this little lady, who is biologically ours, was carried by an incredible surrogate mother, to whom we will be eternally grateful. We are over the moon to have this beautiful baby girl in our lives and so blessed that we live in a world which makes this possible. As with Teddy and Charlie, we ask that you respect Coco's privacy and allow us to grow into our new team of 5! #TeamWilliams."

Robbie's sweetest moments with his children