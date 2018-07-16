Chris Evans and pregnant wife Natasha make rare appearance before twins' arrival The BBC Radio 2 presenter announced the happy news in April

They are soon to be a family of six, but on Sunday, Chris Evans and his pregnant wife Natasha Shishmanian enjoyed a child-free day out at Wimbledon. The couple made a rare public appearance at the London tennis tournament, where they watched Novak Djokovic defeat Kevin Anderson from their VIP seats.

Chris, 52, and Natasha arrived at the grounds hand-in-hand, looking extremely loved-up as they were snapped by the cameras. The mother-of-two showcased her growing baby bump in a floral maxi dress and accessorised with a straw hat, tortoiseshell sunglasses and a black clutch.

The couple were joining a host of celebrities at the men's singles final, including guests of honour Prince William and Kate, who were seated in the Royal Box. William sat alongside Prime Minister Theresa May, and in front of Hollywood actor Tom Hiddleston. Hugh Grant, Eddie Redmayne and Eddie's wife Hannah Bagshawe also watched the action from the VIP box.

Chris and Natasha are expecting twins this autumn

Radio presenter Chris announced his wife's pregnancy in April, making the big reveal on his BBC 2 show. Chris told listeners that Natasha, who is due in the autumn, had been undergoing IVF fertility treatment in the hopes of having another baby. Chatting to a fertility expert, he said: "Mrs Evans is, she is. Double trouble, twin turbo. We have known for a while, obviously. She is definitely the mother, no doubt about that!"

The couple already have two sons together

Chris also revealed that he had tried to break the news to the couple's six-year-old son Eli, admitting that the little boy "has got a shock and a half coming, he's got a double shock coming". He added: "We tried to tell him, he doesn't quite get it yet. Eli is mum's best mate. That is going to change, my friend." Chris and Natasha, who have been married since 2007, also have a nine-year-old son Noah, while the Top Gear host is also a father to daughter Jade, 32, from his previous relationship with Alison Ward.