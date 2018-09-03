Holly Willoughby reveals she and Dec Donnelly will be taking their kids to Australia for I'm a Celebrity The This Morning presenter will replace Ant McPartlin on I'm A Celebrity this year

Following her extended summer break from This Morning, presenter Holly Willoughby was back to business on Monday as she joined co-host Phillip Schofield back on the sofa. The pair started off their new season with the news that Holly is stepping in for Ant McPartlin on this year's I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!. Taking the time to congratulate I'm A Celeb co-host Declan Donnelly on his baby joy, the mum-of-three gushed: "I can't wait for cuddles with her. I think she'll be coming to Australia as well!" Phillip added: "Congratulations to them, absolutely thrilling news."

Holly Willoughby has opened up about her role on I'm A Celebrity

New dad Dec became a first time father after welcoming a baby girl named Isla with his wife Ali Astall on Saturday. He announced the happy news over the weekend, sharing an adorable photo of his new daughter's hand curled around his finger on Instagram. ‪"Ali and I are thrilled to announce the arrival of our baby girl, Isla Elizabeth Anne, who was born just after 9 o'clock this morning. Mother and daughter both doing well, Dad is head over heels! D x," the caption read.

On Monday's This Morning, Holly opened up about her fears with creepy-crawlies as she confirmed that her children will also be joining her in Australia during filming. "When you told me, I just couldn't believe my ears," said Phil, while Holly replied: "The weird this is, when I first found out, its very exciting, it's kind of bitter sweet obviously, and then you're working out the logistics of how you're going to go and how long for - and the kids are coming with me." She added: "I was speaking to the school and how that's all going to work, and Dan [her husband] and my mum and dad who are coming out as well, and suddenly all logistics are sorted and then I go, 'Oh, there's going to be like spiders and stuff there…!'"

Holly added: "There's three things I’m not looking forward to, so the eating challenge - even if you were eating chocolate and you opened your mouth to show me what was in there, I wouldn't like that. So the fact [someone] might eat a body part that’s not meant for eating, it's going to be horrible! And the smells, I'm not brilliant with smells…. And when they come out and have still got stuff on them." Phillip teased: "I literally can't wait! In a country where everything eats you, you will be fantastic!"

It was confirmed last week that Holly signed a deal with I'm A Celebrity to co-host the show with Dec, while original presenter Ant takes a break from TV presenting. Speaking about the gig, the 37-year-old said at the time: "I couldn't be more excited to have been asked to stand alongside Dec for the next jungle adventure. I love Ant and want to send him my best wishes and support for a continued recovery." She continued: "These are big shoes, not to fill, but just to keep warm for a little bit... Honestly, I'm a huge fan of I'm a Celebrity and actually feel like I've won a competition to go and hang out on my favourite show! When is it a good time to tell Dec I'm scared of everything that moves?!"

