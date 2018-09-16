Cheryl's son Bear is spotted with cute top-knot hairstyle in rare photo What a cutie!

Cheryl and Liam Payne's son is growing up fast! The 18-month-old is rarely pictured, but over the weekend he was spotted out with his mum and her former Girls Aloud bandmate Kimberly Walsh in pictures published by The Sun. What's more, the little boy looks like he is following in his stylish parents footsteps, and was spotted with a cute top-knot hairstyle, and dressed in a blue tracksuit. Cheryl, meanwhile, looked cool in a denim jacket and oversized sunglasses during the family day out.

Cheryl's baby son Bear was spotted out with a cute top-knot

Kimberly – who is mum to Bobby, three, and 21-month-old Cole, has previously opened up about her children's regular playdates with Cheryl and Bear. Speaking on Loose Women in July, Kimberley said: "Cole's a little obsessed with him [Bear]. I think he thinks he's the older one, even though there's only three months between. He [Bear] was a baby for a while when Cole was already walking, suddenly they're on an even keel, but Cole still thinks he needs to baby him. But it's very cute."

Kimberly Walsh's new childrenswear collection is popular with Cheryl

Kimberly has also been there for Cheryl since her split with Liam earlier in the year. She told the panellists on the ITV daytime show: "It's obviously tough, but she's doing really well," she explained. "We've both got young boys the same age, so we get together all the time. I was there last week, we had a BBQ. Just seeing the kids playing together, this new phase we're in in our lives is actually so lovely."

Bear as a newborn with dad Liam Payne

Last year, Cheryl welcomed her first child with ex-boyfriend Liam Payne. The couple have since only shared a handful of pictures of their little boy on social media. Shortly after Bear was born, Kimberley gushed about Cheryl's parenting abilities. "Cheryl's really good, she's doing brilliantly," she said on This Morning. "Me and the boys went over the other day actually and caused mayhem, but it's fine, just let them all play together, it's great. It's amazing to see her doing so well."

