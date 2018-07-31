Is this where Cheryl and Kimberley Walsh's sons have their playdates? Kimberley showed off her son's nursery on Instagram

Kimberley Walsh has given fans a peek inside her son's nursery after kitting it out with new furniture. The proud mum shared a sweet photo of her eldest son Bobby curled up in his new bed, with three huge teddy bears on the floor alongside it. "Goldilocks and the three bears… loving his furniture by @teddyonenursery thank you. #Teddyonenursery," Kimberley captioned the photos.

Other photos showed a look inside her son's new wardrobe – filled with clothes from her Kimba Kids range with Next – and a matching chest of drawers. The room had a muted colour scheme with cream wooden furniture, cream carpets and blue-grey walls, and was admired by a number of Kimberley's fans. "How cute is this bed!" one commented on the photos. Another agreed: "Gorgeous furniture!!" A third wrote: "How adorable is that?"

The room may well be where Kimberley hosts play dates for her two young sons – Bobby, three, and Cole, 18 months - and best friend Cheryl's son Bear, who she recently revealed have struck up a great friendship. Speaking on Loose Women in July, Kimberley said: "Cole's a little obsessed with him [Bear]. I think he thinks he's the older one, even though there's only three months between. He [Bear] was a baby for a while when Cole was already walking, suddenly they're on an even keel, but Cole still thinks he needs to baby him. But it's very cute."

Kimberley also revealed how she had been supporting Cheryl in the wake of her split from Liam Payne. "It's obviously tough, but she's doing really well," she explained. "We've both got young boys the same age, so we get together all the time. I was there last week, we had a BBQ. Just seeing the kids playing together, this new phase we're in in our lives is actually so lovely."

