The one thing Cheryl really wants for Bear - but can't have Kimberley Walsh has added yet another string to her bow!

Kimberley Walsh is about to make her mark in the fashion world - by launching her new kidswear range, Kimba Kids, with British high street brand Next. But it seems the clothing line is already in demand, thanks to the mum-of-two's celebrity friends. Speaking to HELLO! about the new range, Kimberley revealed that her BFF Cheryl has requested some clothes for her one-year-old son Bear. "I've sent some pieces to lots of friends," she shared. "Denise [Van Outen] loves the bits that I sent for Betsy, so that was good because she's around age seven - it's quite a good marker for me because my kids are not that old yet."

Kimberley Walsh pictured with best friends Cheryl and Nicola Roberts

Explaining how the range is aimed at boys and girls aged 3-12 years, Kimberley added: "I'm trying to get some bits made up for Bear and Cole to wear because they're too little, which is really annoying. Cole keeps trying to pick them up and put them on, and Cheryl's like, 'Can you send me some bits?' But I'm like, 'He's too small'." She continued: "Although Bear is bigger than Cole, so he'll be getting into them before, which is good. People's response has been really good, they seem to really like it."

Kimberley often hosts play dates for her two young sons - Bobby, three, and Cole, 18 months - and Cheryl's son Bear, who she recently revealed have struck up a great friendship. Speaking on Loose Women in July, Kimberley said: "Cole's a little obsessed with him [Bear]. I think he thinks he's the older one, even though there's only three months between. He [Bear] was a baby for a while when Cole was already walking, suddenly they're on an even keel, but Cole still thinks he needs to baby him. But it's very cute."

Meanwhile, Kimberley also revealed how she had been supporting Cheryl in the wake of her split from Liam Payne. "It's obviously tough, but she's doing really well," she explained. "We've both got young boys the same age, so we get together all the time. I was there last week, we had a BBQ. Just seeing the kids playing together, this new phase we're in in our lives is actually so lovely."

