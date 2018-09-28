See the sweet way Ayda Field celebrated baby Coco's arrival The proud mum introduced her baby girl to her closest friends

Robbie Williams' wife Ayda Field proudly introduced her closest friends to her newborn baby daughter Coco on Thursday. The mum-of-three hosted a celebratory baby shower in Los Angeles, attended by friends including TV presenter and Simon Cowell's former girlfriend Terri Seymour.

Terri couldn't resist sharing some photos from the event on her Instagram afterwards, including a snap of herself and Ayda, who looked stylish in a pink dress, smiling together. A second photo showed the large group of friends gathered around Ayda, who was cradling her tiny baby girl in her arms. In keeping with Ayda's wishes to keep her children out of the public eye, Coco's face has been obscured by a heart emoji. "We love you @aydafieldwilliams! Welcome to the world sweet baby Coco," Terri captioned the photos.

Ayda Field introduced baby Coco to her friends on Thursday

Robbie and Ayda welcomed their baby girl via surrogate at the beginning of September and made the surprise announcement of her arrival on Instagram. Ayda wrote: "So we have been keeping a very special secret! We are delighted to share with you that we have had a baby girl….welcome to the world Colette (Coco) Josephine Williams!! It has been a very long and difficult path to get here, which is why we have kept it on the down low."

Former Take That singer Robbie has since said that the baby girl is already settling in well with siblings Teddy and Charlton, and opened up about how life has changed since welcoming the new addition to the family.

Close friend Terri Seymour attended the baby shower

"Coco is the most chilled baby I've ever known," he told The Sun, before speaking about the differences with his third child. "It's funny. The first baby you have, 'Shh, it's sleeping,' then you hear someone coming in that closes the door and you run downstairs and you go, 'Shh! The baby!' Then the third one, the television's on, the kids are playing, the dogs are barking, the baby stays asleep and the world doesn't end."

